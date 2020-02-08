Middle East

UN to Host New Libya Cease-fire Talks

By Reuters
February 08, 2020 07:06 PM
U.N. Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame holds a news briefing ahead of U.N.-brokered military talks in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 4, 2020.
FILE - U.N. envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame holds a news briefing ahead of U.N.-brokered military talks in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 4, 2020.

CAIRO - Libya's warring parties will continue talks this month to try to reach a lasting cease-fire in a war for control of the capital, Tripoli, the United Nations said Saturday, after a first round in Geneva recently failed to yield an agreement. 

The U.N. hosted indirect talks between five officers from the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar, which has been trying to take Tripoli since April, and the same number from forces of the internationally recognized government in Tripoli. 

Fighting has calmed down since last month, although skirmishes with artillery have continued in southern Tripoli, which the LNA has been unable to breach in its campaign. 

Both sides had agreed to continue the dialogue, with the U.N. proposing a follow-up meeting on February 18 in Geneva, the U.N. mission to Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement. 

It said the two sides wanted people displaced by the war to return but had been unable to agree on how to achieve this, without elaborating. 

There was no immediate comment from either side in the conflict. 

Blockade

UNSMIL gave no update on efforts to end a blockade of major oil ports and oilfields by forces and tribesmen loyal to the LNA. 

On Thursday, U.N. Libya envoy Ghassan Salame said he had talked to tribesmen behind the blockade and was awaiting their demands. 

He also said the blockade would be at the top of the agenda at a meeting in Cairo on Sunday between representatives from eastern, western and southern Libya seeking to overcome economic divisions in a country with two governments. 

Diplomats said the Cairo meeting would be mainly attended by technical experts to prepare a wider dialogue to be followed in coming months. 

In a sign that a reopening of ports might not be imminent, tribes and communities in oil-rich areas in eastern Libya held by the LNA said in a statement that they opposed resuming oil exports unless Tripoli was freed of militias, a demand of the LNA. 

Withdrawal of Syrians 

They also demanded the withdrawal of Syrian fighters sent by Turkey to help defend Tripoli against the LNA, which enjoys the backing of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Russian mercenaries. 

Furthermore, they called for what they described as a fair distribution of oil revenues, another demand of the LNA and people in the east, where many complain of neglect going back to Moammar Gadhafi, toppled in a 2011 uprising that plunged Libya into chaos. 

State oil firm NOC, which is based in Tripoli and serves the whole country, sends oil revenues to the central bank, which mainly works with the Tripoli government although it also pays some civil servants in the east. 

Related Stories

A Yemeni boy waves from inside a bus before boarding a United Nations plane at Sanaa International airport, Yemen, Monday, Feb…
Middle East
UN Medical Relief Flights Continue From Yemen's Capital
Flights, which began this week, are seen as humanitarian breakthrough in more than five-year-old conflict in Arab world's poorest country
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 02/08/2020 - 16:08
FILES - A reproduction of a document released by the Yemeni Interior Ministry on January 15, 2010 shows two different undated portraits of Yemeni Qassem al-Rimi, the new military commander of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
Middle East
Trump Confirms Death of Al-Qaida Affiliate Leader in Yemen 
Counterterrorism operation kills Qasim al-Rimi, founder and leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, an affiliate of the terrorist group
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 19:11
U.N. Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame holds a news briefing ahead of U.N.-brokered military talks in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 4, 2020.
Europe
Military Talks to End Libya Fighting Underway
For the first time, high-ranking military officers from both sides are getting together in Geneva to talk peace
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 15:18
In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, photograph, Yemeni soldiers allied to the country's internationally recognized government stand…
Middle East
More than 80 Soldiers Killed in Yemen Missile, Drone Attack
Saturday's strike follows months of relative calm in the war between the Iran-backed Huthis and Yemen's internationally recognized government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 01/18/2020 - 16:33
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage