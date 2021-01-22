Middle East

UN Mediator Deplores Slow Pace of Syrian Constitutional Talks

By Lisa Schlein
January 22, 2021 02:46 PM
U.N. Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen attends a press conference shortly prior to the resume U.N.-backed talks on a new constitution for Syria at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2020.
FILE - U.N. Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen attends a press conference at U.N. offices in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2020.

GENEVA - Syria’s warring parties are gearing up for another round of U.N.-mediated peace talks next week aimed at drafting a new constitution as a preamble to U.N.-supervised elections in Syria.

This will be the fifth round of U.N.-sponsored constitutional negotiations since the process began in October 2019.  U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is urging the government and opposition delegations to pick up the pace.

He said the co-chairs of the constitutional committee must establish more effective and operational working methods so the meetings can be better organized and more focused. He said it was time for the committee to move from preparing a constitutional reform document into actually drafting one.

“My hope has been that the constitutional committee, you know, if it is handled in a correct manner, that it could start to build trust and that it could be a door-opener for a broader political process," Pedersen said. "But the constitutional committee cannot work in isolation from other factors.  We need a political will from the different parties to be able to move forward.”

Pedersen said he saw some potential for common ground between the rival groups the last time they met in December. He added that he hoped to see more during this upcoming meeting.

Too much suffering

Pedersen also said the political process must be accelerated as the Syrian people have suffered too much, for too long.  He said the war and the trauma experienced by millions of Syrians during this decade-long conflict must end.

“Millions inside the country and the millions of refugees outside are now grappling with extreme economic challenges, and on top of it the challenge of COVID-19," he said. "For many Syrians the daily struggle just to survive crowds out most other issues.”

The U.N. mediator said the political process so far was not bringing real changes in Syrians’ lives nor a real vision for the future.  He said the Syrians alone would not be able to accomplish this.

Pedersen said this would require greater international cooperation and diplomacy.  Resolving this thorny political issue, he said, will require determination and commitment from powerful nations, including Russia, Turkey, Iran and the new U.S. administration.

 
 

Related Stories

FILE - An Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli airforce pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel.
Middle East
Dozens of Fighters Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Inside Syria
Many in Israel believe Iran, whose proxies are said to have been targeted, will not retaliate now because of the timing of the US presidential transition
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 02:56 PM
A Turkish soldier stands near his armoured vehicle on a highway near the northern Syrian town of Ain Issa in the countryside of…
Extremism Watch
Fighting Continues Over Flashpoint Town in Northern Syria
Turkish-backed Syrian militias are carrying out attacks against US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Ain Issa
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 06:15 PM
Map of Raqqa Syria
Middle East
Militants Attack Bus in Central Syria, Killing 9
The ambush is the second this week to target buses traveling between government-controlled areas and to be blamed on suspected Islamic State militants
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/03/2021 - 09:53 PM
Map of Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad Syria
Middle East
Car Bomb Explodes in Syrian Border Town: State News Agency
Two children were among those killed and their mother was wounded in the explosion, SANA reported, adding the blast also killed several Turkish-backed fighters
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/02/2021 - 10:40 AM
Map of Syria and Lebanon
Middle East
Syrian Army Says Israeli Strike Near Damascus Kills Soldier
Syria's military says Israeli jets fired missiles on targets near Damascus, killing one soldier and wounding three
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 07:51 AM
FILE - Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are seen standing near the village of Baghuz, Deir al-Zour province, Syria, March 1, 2019.
Extremism Watch
US-Backed SDF Targets IS Militants in Eastern Syria
New campaign led by the Syrian Democratic Forces targets jihadist remnants in Deir al-Zour province, which borders Iraq 
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Sun, 12/27/2020 - 06:56 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage