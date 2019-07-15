Middle East

UN Says Yemeni Warring Sides Agree Port Ceasefire Moves

By Reuters
July 15, 2019 04:45 PM
FILE - Yemen's Houthi movement forces are seen during withdrawal from Saleef port in Hodeidah province, May 11, 2019.
FILE - Yemen's Houthi movement forces are seen during withdrawal from Saleef port in Hodeidah province, May 11, 2019.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - Yemen's warring parties have agreed new measures to enforce a ceasefire and facilitate a troop pullback from the flashpoint port of Hodeidah, the United Nations said on Monday.

Representatives of the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government met on a U.N. ship in the Red Sea for talks on Sunday and Monday, a U.N. statement said.

The United Nations is trying to broker a withdrawal from Hodeidah - the main entry point for food and humanitarian aid - so U.N.-supervised management can take over.

Yemen's four-year war has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions on the brink of famine.

The U.N. statement said both sides were keen to reduce hostilities after a rise in ceasefire violations at Hodeidah.

"They agreed on a mechanism and new measures to reinforce the ceasefire and de-escalation, to be put in place as soon as possible," it said, without giving more details.

The two sides met as members of the "Redeployment Coordination Committee," a body set up by the United Nations and chaired by Danish Lieutenant General Michael Lollesgaard to oversee the ceasefire and troop exit.

The committee finalized conceptual agreement on troop withdrawals, which now required political leaders' buy-in, the statement said. Political leaders would also have to agree on "local security forces, local authority and revenues," the statement said, without elaborating.

 

Related Stories

FILE - UAE military vehicles are seen at the international airport of the southern port city of Aden, Yemen.
Middle East
UAE Redeploys Forces and Equipment Across Parts of Yemen
United Arab Emirates official says the redeployment is meant to move from a 'strategy of war' to a 'strategy of peace'
Default Author Profile
By Edward Yeranian
July 09, 2019
A friend of artist Haifa Subay takes pictures of her painting a mural she says represents the children and women suffering in Yemen's war, in Sanaa, Yemen, Feb. 21, 2019.
Middle East
Yemen’s Stalled Peace Process Compounds Country’s Acute Humanitarian Crisis
Yemen has collapsed, and only a political solution will restore the hopes and future of millions of destitute people, says ICRC official
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
July 04, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters