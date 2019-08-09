Middle East

UNHCR Says Tripoli Fighting Displaced Over 105,000 Libyans

By Associated Press
August 9, 2019 09:35 AM
FILE - A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces is seen during a fight with Eastern forces, in southern Tripoli, Libya June 22, 2019.
FILE - A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces is seen during a fight with Eastern forces, in southern Tripoli, Libya June 22, 2019.

CAIRO - The U.N. refugee agency says fighting over Libya's capital of Tripoli has displaced more than 105,000 people since April, when a Libyan commander launched an offensive to take the city from the U.N.-backed government.

The UNHCR tweeted on Friday that its relief aid could only reach about 2,200 out of 21,000 displaced families and that those displaced "continue to be in need of support, peace and stability."

Libya has been plagued with political instability since the ouster and killing of longtime dictator Moammar Qaddafi in 2011.

In April, the self-styled Libyan National Army of commander Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive on Tripoli.

Although Hifter, who is based in eastern Libya, boasts support from key Arab governments, his military campaign has so far resulted in a stalemated conflict.

 

