UN's Libya Envoy Calls for Eid al-Adha Truce

The United Nations envoy for Libya is calling for a truce during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, along with such confidence-building measures as a prisoner exchange and freedom for those jailed without charges.

"Following the truce, I request a high-level meeting of concerned countries to cement the cessation of hostilities ... and promote strict adherence to international humanitarian and human rights law by Libyan parties," Ghassan Salame told the Security Council Monday.

He accused both parties of serious human rights violations and also says a number of foreign players are sending in weapons and using the country for their own battleground.

"More than ever, Libyans are now fighting the wars of other countries who appear content to fight to the last Libyan and to see the country entirely destroyed in order to settle their own scores."

He says armed drones and armored vehicles, machine guns, and rocket launchers have poured into Libya, violating an international arms embargo.

Much of Europe and Turkey back the internationally recognized government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, while the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates have all expressed support for Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who has set up a rival government in eastern Libya.

Fighting between forces from both sides have been concentrated in the Tripoli suburbs for several months. Neither side has made much progress but have succeeded in terrorizing civilians and refugees seeking safety.

U.N. efforts to get both sides to commit to a lasting cease-fire and seek a political settlement have so far failed.