Middle East

UN's Libya Envoy Calls for Eid al-Adha Truce

By VOA News
July 29, 2019 07:28 PM
U.N. envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame gestures during a meeting with southern Libyan groups in Tripoli, Libya, Feb. 7, 2018.
U.N. envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame gestures during a meeting with southern Libyan groups in Tripoli, Libya, Feb. 7, 2018.

The United Nations envoy for Libya is calling for a truce during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, along with such confidence-building measures as a prisoner exchange and freedom for those jailed without charges.

"Following the truce, I request a high-level meeting of concerned countries to cement the cessation of hostilities ... and promote strict adherence to international humanitarian and human rights law by Libyan parties," Ghassan Salame told the Security Council Monday.

He accused both parties of serious human rights violations and also says a number of foreign players are sending in weapons and using the country for their own battleground.

"More than ever, Libyans are now fighting the wars of other countries who appear content to fight to the last Libyan and to see the country entirely destroyed in order to settle their own scores."

He says armed drones and armored vehicles, machine guns, and rocket launchers have poured into Libya, violating an international arms embargo.

Much of Europe and Turkey back the internationally recognized government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, while the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates have all expressed support for Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who has set up a rival government in eastern Libya.

Fighting between forces from both sides have been concentrated in the Tripoli suburbs for several months. Neither side has made much progress but have succeeded in terrorizing civilians and refugees seeking safety.

U.N. efforts to get both sides to commit to a lasting cease-fire and seek a political settlement have so far failed. 

Related Stories

FILE - U.N. Libya Envoy Ghassan Salame attends a United Nations Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York, May 21, 2019.
Africa
UN Calls for Eid Truce in Libya
U.N. envoy Ghassan Salamé warns that power grab for the capital, Tripoli, could plunge entire country into conflict and open door to terrorist groups who are already a threat inside Libya
Default Author Profile
By Margaret Besheer
July 29, 2019
The migrants say they fled war, violence and abject poverty and risked their lives for the chance at a better life in Europe, before being captured and held in Tripoli. Photographed and transmitted to VOA July 7, 2019, in Tripoli, Libya.
Africa
Migrants in Libya Detention Center Detail Dire Conditions
Migrants held in Libyan detention center describe dire conditions, say they face food shortages
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 18, 2019
Detainees, now forced to sleep outside their detention center, protested over the weekend, secretly sending pictures to journalists calling for their evacuation to safer countries. Photographed and transmitted to VOA July 7, 2019, in Tripoli, Libya.
Middle East
Migrants, Stuck in Libya, Demand Evacuation as Conflict Escalates
After more than 50 detained migrants were killed in airstrikes last week, many survivors announced a hunger strike, calling on safer countries to grant them asylum
Default Author Profile
By Heather Murdock
July 07, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News