Middle East

US Calls On Iraq to Protect Baghdad Embassy After Rocket Attack

By Agence France-Presse
January 26, 2020 07:27 PM
FILE - A general view of the U.S. Embassy compound in the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 7, 2020.
FILE - A general view of the U.S. Embassy compound in the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 7, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The United States called on Iraq Sunday to protect American diplomatic facilities after the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad was hit by three rockets.

"We call on the Government of Iraq to fulfill its obligations to protect our diplomatic facilities," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

The attack marked a dangerous escalation in a spree of rocket attacks in recent months that have targeted the embassy or Iraqi military bases where American troops are deployed.

None of the attacks has been claimed, but Washington has repeatedly blamed Iran-backed military factions in Iraq.

On Sunday, one rocket hit an embassy cafeteria at dinner time while two others landed nearby, a security source told AFP.

"Since September there have been over 14 attacks by Iran and Iranian-supported militias on U.S. personnel in Iraq," the State Department spokesperson said.

"The security situation remains tense and Iranian-backed armed groups remain a threat. So, we remain vigilant."

 

Related Stories

Anti-government protesters run as security forces fire tear gas to disperse them during a clashe in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Jan…
Middle East
Iraq Forces Use Live Rounds on Demonstrators
Demonstrators wounded in the capital, Baghdad, and the southern city of Nassiriya
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 01/26/2020 - 07:36
Default Content Teaser
USA
Iraqis Protest US Military Presence
Protesters demand US military leave or be expelled at urging of prominent Shi’ite leader, Muqtada al-Sadr Protesters demand US military leave or be expelled
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Sat, 01/25/2020 - 08:38
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage