Middle East

US Carries Out Airstrike Against Iranian-backed Militia Target in Syria, Officials Say

By Reuters
February 25, 2021 08:06 PM
Syria locator map webmap
Syria locator map webmap

WASHINGTON - The United States on Thursday carried out an airstrike in Syria against a structure belonging to what it said were Iran-backed militia, two officials told Reuters, an apparent response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq.

While the strike could be the first retaliatory moves by the United States following last week's attacks, the move appeared to be limited in scope, potentially lowering the risk of escalation.

Also, a decision to strike only in Syria and not in Iraq would give the Iraqi government some breathing room as it carries out its own investigation of a Feb. 15 attack that wounded Americans.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike was approved by President Joe Biden. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Retaliatory U.S. military strikes have occurred a number of times in the past few years.

The rocket attacks against U.S. positions in Iraq were carried out as Washington and Tehran are looking for a way to return to the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the Feb. 15 attack, rockets hit the U.S. military base housed at Erbil International Airport in the Kurdish-run region killing one non-American contractor and injuring a number of American contractors and a U.S. service member. Another salvo struck a base hosting U.S. forces north of Baghdad days later hurting at least one contractor.

Related Stories

Images of eight Iranian Baha'is sentenced to prison terms by a court in southern Iran's Bandar Abbas on Dec. 23, 2020. Top from left: Omid Afaghi, Adib Haghpajooh, Mahnaz Jannesar, Arash Rasekhi. Bottom from left: Maral Rasti, Mehrallah Afshar, Nasim Ghanavatian, Farhad Ameri.
VOA News on Iran
Source: Iran Summons 8 Baha’is to Prison for Alleged Communication with Western Media
The 8 allegedly communicated with Western media, educating children
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 03:47 AM
Undated image of Iranian Gonabadi Dervish activist Behnam Mahjoubi, who died at a Tehran hospital while in detention on Feb. 21, 2021 after months of being denied proper medical care by Iranian authorities in prison, according to activists.
VOA News on Iran
Jailed, Exiled Iranian Dervish Activists Accuse Iran’s Rulers of Murder
In statement to VOA Persian, five jailed Dervish activists say Iran’s Islamist rulers used Sunday’s death of Behnam Mahjoubi to show they can kill opponents
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 12:26 AM
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the…
VOA News on Iran
Iranian Parliament Speaker Puts Interim Nuclear Inspection Agreement with IAEA in Doubt
Iranian parliament questions validity of temporary accord reached with IAEA head
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 09:41 PM
Behnam Mahjoubi
VOA News on Iran
Activists Fear Jailed Iran Protester Died After Care Neglected
Supporters and rights groups have said that he suffered from a panic disorder and alleged he had been subjected to torture and deliberate denial of medical care while in custody
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 11:31 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage