Middle East

US Cool to Iranian Idea of Synchronized Steps on Nuclear Deal

By Reuters
February 02, 2021 05:43 PM
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif attends a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu (not seen)…
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif attends a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu (not seen) in Istanbul, Jan. 29, 2021.

WASHINGTON - The United States reacted coolly on Tuesday to an Iranian suggestion that Washington and Tehran take synchronized steps to return to the Iran nuclear deal, saying the U.S. was some ways from talking to the Iranians or entertaining their proposals.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday had said one way to bridge the impasse with Washington was for an EU official to choreograph their steps to restore the 2015 pact abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump.

It was the first time Zarif had hinted Iran might relent in its demand that the United States ease its economic sanctions before Tehran would resume compliance.

"We haven't ... had any discussions with the Iranians, and I wouldn’t expect we would until those initial steps go forward," State Department spokesman Ned Price said, referring to the Biden administration's consultations with allies, partners and the U.S. Congress.

"There are [many] steps in that process ... before we're reaching the point where we are going to engage directly with the Iranians and willing to entertain any sort of proposal," he added.

Under the 2015 accord struck by Iran and six major powers, Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear program to make it harder for it to develop nuclear weapons in return for relief from U.S. and other economic sanctions. After abandoning the deal, Trump reimposed prior U.S. sanctions and placed new ones on Iran.

Related Stories

(FILES) A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the…
USA
Nuclear Deal Hangs in Balance as Iran Intensifies Uranium Enrichment
US allies in Europe hope JCPOA can be resurrected, but analysts say it depends on whether Iran or US is willing to make the first move
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 07:56 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives his first news conference on Jan. 27, 2021, at the State Department, one day after being sworn in. (State Dept.)
VOA News on Iran
US Sanctions on Iran to Remain, Blinken Says
Former top US official on Iran Elliott Abrams, who served under President Donald Trump, tells VOA Persian that Blinken was 'realistic' in assessing no quick US return to JCPOA
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 11:37 PM
FILE - Participants of the Iran nuclear talks that culminated in the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are pictured during a meeting at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015.
Middle East
Iran Rejects New Participants, Any Talks on Nuclear Deal
President Joe Biden's new administration has said it will rejoin the deal but only after Tehran resumes full compliance with its terms
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/30/2021 - 11:16 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage