Middle East

US Could Cut Funding to Northern Yemen Aid Groups

By Margaret Besheer
February 18, 2020 03:41 PM
United States ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York, Feb. 11, 2020.
United States ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York, Feb. 11, 2020.

UNITED NATIONS - The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warned Tuesday that Washington could halt its support to humanitarian agencies operating in Houthi-controlled northern Yemen as early as March, if the Iranian-backed rebels do not stop undermining relief distribution.

“The United States is also extremely concerned by mounting Houthi interference with the work of aid partners in northern Yemen, which limits the ability of the U.N. and other humanitarian organizations to deliver assistance to the most vulnerable Yemenis,” U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft told a U.N. Security Council meeting about Yemen.

Nearly 80 percent of Yemen’s population – or 24 million people – receive some form of humanitarian assistance or protection.

FILE - A doctor checks two-month-old Mujahed Ali, suffering from a cholera infection, at Al-Sabeen hospital, in Sanaa, Yemen, Mar. 30, 2019.

Craft condemned actions by the rebel group, including extorting money from humanitarian groups through a 2% levy on aid projects and interference in who receives aid in areas under the group’s control.

“In light of these entirely avoidable circumstances, donors are faced with the difficult dilemma of how to continue delivering aid while remaining responsive to taxpayers,” said Craft. “We may be forced to consider suspending or reducing our assistance in northern Yemen as early as March unless undue Houthi interference ceases immediately and access to vulnerable populations improves.”

She called on the Houthis to take steps in line with the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, and called for lifting access restrictions and removing levies on aid projects.

“To the Houthis, we repeat our appeal from last month: all Yemenis in need deserve life-saving assistance,” she said. “Do not make it impossible for us to continue providing aid in the areas you control. The conditions for doing so are clear.”

All council members called for a de-escalation of hostilities. A decrease in airstrikes and fighting that had seen a significant drop in civilian casualties during 2019, ended in mid-January as hostilities intensified.

A soldier walks at the site of a Houthi missile attack on a military camp’s mosque in Marib, Yemen, Jan. 20, 2020.

“Both sides have announced expansive military goals and exchanged fierce rhetoric,” U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told council members via a video link from Geneva. “Frontlines which had been quiet for several months have been drawn into the escalation and reports of airstrikes and cross-border aerial attacks have increased considerably.”

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told the council that the renewed fighting has displaced 35,000 people from the affected areas in just the past month.

Next month, the war in Yemen will enter its sixth year. Saudi Arabia, which supports the Yemeni government, began bombing the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in March 2015. Since then, thousands of Yemenis have been killed, mostly due to coalition airstrikes.

 

Related Stories

The Houthi rebel delegation, right, and delegates of the internationally recognized Yemeni government hold talks on a stalled prisoner exchange, in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 5, 2019.
Middle East
Yemen's Warring Parties Reach Deal on Large Scale Prisoner Swap
Breakthrough comes despite continued heavy fighting over the weekend, including shooting down of Saudi helicopter by Houthi rebels and retaliatory air raids by Saudi-led military coalition that killed about 30 civilians
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 11:03
People rummage through rubble after an air strike in Al-Jawf province, Yemen, February 15, 2020 in this still image taken from…
Middle East
UN: Airstrikes Kill More Than 30 Civilians in Yemen
The U.N. humanitarian chief for Yemen says strikes killed more than 30 civilians in a Yemeni mountainous northern province
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 02/16/2020 - 02:20
A Yemeni family waits in the departure hall at Sanaa International airport for a U.N. flight, Yemen, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The…
Middle East
Dozens of Yemenis Flown to Jordan for Medical Treatment
Houthi-run health ministry says 32,000 Yemenis need urgent intervention
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 15:52
A worker weighs food aid provided by the World Food Programme for distribution, in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The U.N…
Extremism Watch
UN to Reduce Aid to Houthi-Controlled Yemen
United Nations official says reduction is because of the group’s restrictions on humanitarian operations in a country that is said to have the worst humanitarian crisis in the world
Nisan Ahmado
By Nisan Ahmado
Sun, 02/09/2020 - 02:18
Margaret Besheer
Written By
Margaret Besheer

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage