Middle East

US Court: Iran Owes $1.4B Over Ex-FBI Agent Presumed Dead

By Associated Press
October 06, 2020 08:43 AM
This Image provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) shows a photo of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who went…
FILE - This Image provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a photo of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who went missing on Kish Island, Iran, March 9, 2007.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - A U.S. judge has ordered Iran to pay $1.45 billion to the family of a former FBI agent believed to have been kidnapped by the Islamic Republic while on an unauthorized CIA mission to an Iranian island in 2007.

The judgment this month comes after Robert Levinson's family and the U.S. government now believe  he died in the Iranian government's custody, something long denied by Tehran, though officials over time have offered contradictory accounts about what happened to him on Kish Island.

Tensions remain high between the U.S. and Iran amid President Donald Trump's maximalist pressure campaign over Tehran's nuclear program. And though the U.S. and Iran haven't had diplomatic relations since the aftermath of the 1979 U.S. Embassy hostage crisis in Tehran, America stills holds billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets that could be used to pay Levinson's family.

In a ruling dated Thursday, the U.S. District Court in Washington found Iran owed Levinson's family $1.35 billion in punitive damages and $107 million in compensatory damages for his kidnapping. The court cited the case of Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died in 2017 shortly after being freed from captivity in North Korea, in deciding to award the massive amount of punitive damages to Levinson's family.

"Iran's conduct here is also unique, given that — astonishingly — it plucked a former FBI and DEA special agent from the face of the earth without warning, tortured him, held him captive for as long as 13 years, and to this day refuses to admit its responsibility," the ruling by Judge Timothy J. Kelly said.

"And his wife and children, and their spouses and children — while keeping Levinson's memory alive — have had to proceed with their lives without knowing his exact fate. These are surely acts worthy of the gravest condemnation," the judge added.

Iranian state media and officials in Tehran did not immediately acknowledge the ruling in a case in which Iran offered no defense. Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday from The Associated Press.

In a statement, Levinson's family called the court's award "the first step in the pursuit of justice."
"Until now, Iran has faced no consequences for its actions," the family said. "Judge Kelly's decision won't bring Bob home, but we hope that it will serve as a warning against further hostage taking by Iran."

Levinson disappeared from Iran's Kish Island on March 9, 2007. For years, U.S. officials would only say that Levinson, a meticulous FBI investigator credited with busting Russian and Italian mobsters, was working for a private firm on his trip.

In December 2013, the AP revealed Levinson in fact had been on a mission for CIA analysts who had no authority to run spy operations. Levinson's family had received a $2.5 million annuity from the CIA in order to stop a lawsuit revealing details of his work, while the agency forced out three veteran analysts and disciplined seven others.

Related Stories

This Image provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) shows a photo of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who went…
VOA News on Iran
US: Robert Levinson, American Missing in Iran Since '07, May Have Died
National security adviser's Wednesday statement sought to clarify remarks made hours earlier by Trump, who said he did ‘not accept' that Levinson was dead
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 09:42 PM
US Cites Possible Break in Levinson Case
USA
Family: US Believes Ex-FBI Agent Robert Levinson Has Died
Levinson disappeared on March 9, 2007, when he was scheduled to meet a source on the Iranian island of Kish.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 08:44 PM
5d162c2d-6fdf-41e4-bfff-9326b32c29b9_fullhd.mp4
00:06:50
Archive
Where Is Former FBI Agent Robert Levinson?
Archive
Timeline of Robert Levinson's Time in Iran
 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/10/2017 - 11:45 AM
FILE - Christine Levinson (right), wife of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, watches as her son Daniel Levinson displays a web print of his father's picture to journalists while attending a news conference at Switzerland's embassy in Tehran, Dec. 22,
USA
Robert Levinson’s Son Urges Trump to ‘Annoy’ Iran Into Finding Father
The son of a former U.S. FBI agent who went missing in Iran 10 years ago is urging the Trump administration to “constantly annoy” Tehran into locating his father, whom he believes is still alive.Daniel Levinson spoke to VOA’s Persian service in Washington on Thursday, the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of his father, Robert Levinson.Watch: Son of Former FBI Agent Missing in…
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Thu, 03/09/2017 - 10:15 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage