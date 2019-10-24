US Defense Secretary: Turkey Put US in 'Very Terrible Situation'

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says Turkey's offensive against Kurds in northeastern Syria was "unwarranted" and Ankara is "heading in the wrong direction" after its agreement with Russia to jointly patrol a "safe zone" in the region.

"Turkey put us in a very terrible situation," Esper said at the German Marshall Fund ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Turkish forces swept into northern Syria last week following a U.S. decision to withdraw forces from the area. The United States helped broker a cease-fire in the Turkish offensive.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has been assured by Turkey the cease-fire would become permanent, a development he said would allow the U.S. to lift recently imposed sanctions on Ankara. He said the responsibility for peace in the region should be left to others.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Oct. 23, 2019.

“We have done them a great service,” Trump said of U.S. efforts to end fighting between Turkey, a NATO ally, and the mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who have been a key partner in the U.S.-led campaign to defeat the Islamic State.

“This was an outcome created by us, the United States, and nobody else," he said. "Now we're getting out. ... Let someone else fight over this long bloodstained sand."

Trump’s announcement came hours after he said Turkey assured the U.S. that the country’s military campaign in northeastern Syria, aimed at clearing the Turkish-Syrian border of Kurdish fighters, which Ankara regards as terrorists, was over.

While Trump on Wednesday hailed the U.S.-brokered cease-fire as a “great outcome,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a separate deal with Russia just a day earlier.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands before their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Oct. 22, 2019.

That deal, negotiated with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, calls for removing Kurdish forces from an even wider zone along the Syrian-Turkish border and for joint patrols with Turkish and Russian forces.

SDF spokesperson Mustafa Bali said Thursday that Turkish-backed forces continued to violate the cease-fire.

"Turkish army have been attacking villages of Assadiya, Mishrafa and Manajer with a large number of mercenaries and all kinds of heavy weapons despite the truce," Bali tweeted. "SDF will exercise its right to legitimate self defense and we are not responsible for the violation of the agreement."

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF, stand guard at the Syrian side of the border with Iraq near Rabiaa border crossing, Iraq, Oct. 16, 2019.

The SDF spokesperson also called on all parties, "especially the U.S. to monitor the implementation of the cease-fire agreement that they brokered and hold violators to account."

To date, officials with the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northeast Syria estimate 250 men, women and children have been killed since Turkey launched its incursion following the withdrawal October 6 of U.S. special forces from near the Turkish-Syrian border.

Another 300 have gone missing, and there have been allegations that dozens more have been injured as a result of the use of white phosphorus or chemical weapons – a charge Turkish officials vehemently deny.

