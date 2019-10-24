Middle East

US Defense Secretary: Turkey Put US in 'Very Terrible Situation'

By VOA News
Updated October 24, 2019 11:12 AM
U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper speaks during an event at the Concert Noble in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 24, 2019.
U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper speaks during an event at the Concert Noble in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 24, 2019.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says Turkey's offensive against Kurds in northeastern Syria  was "unwarranted" and Ankara is "heading in the wrong direction" after its agreement with Russia to jointly patrol a "safe zone" in the region.

"Turkey put us in a very terrible situation," Esper said at the German Marshall Fund ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Turkish forces swept into northern Syria last week following a U.S. decision to withdraw forces from the area.  The United States helped broker a cease-fire in the Turkish offensive.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has been assured by Turkey the cease-fire would become permanent, a development he said would allow the U.S. to lift recently imposed sanctions on Ankara.  He said the responsibility for peace in the region should be left to others.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Oct. 23, 2019.

“We have done them a great service,” Trump said of U.S. efforts to end fighting between Turkey, a NATO ally, and the mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who have been a key partner in the U.S.-led campaign to defeat the Islamic State.

“This was an outcome created by us, the United States, and nobody else," he said. "Now we're getting out. ... Let someone else fight over this long bloodstained sand."

Trump’s announcement came hours after he said Turkey assured the U.S. that the country’s military campaign in northeastern Syria, aimed at clearing the Turkish-Syrian border of Kurdish fighters, which Ankara regards as terrorists, was over.

While Trump on Wednesday hailed the U.S.-brokered cease-fire as a “great outcome,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a separate deal with Russia just a day earlier.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands before their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Oct. 22, 2019.

That deal, negotiated with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, calls for removing Kurdish forces from an even wider zone along the Syrian-Turkish border and for joint patrols with Turkish and Russian forces.

SDF spokesperson Mustafa Bali said Thursday that Turkish-backed forces continued to violate the cease-fire.

"Turkish army have been attacking villages of Assadiya, Mishrafa and Manajer with a large number of mercenaries and all kinds of heavy weapons despite the truce," Bali tweeted. "SDF will exercise its right to legitimate self defense and we are not responsible for the violation of the agreement."

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF, stand guard at the Syrian side of the border with Iraq near Rabiaa border crossing, Iraq, Oct. 16, 2019.

The SDF spokesperson also called on all parties, "especially the U.S. to monitor the implementation of the cease-fire agreement that they brokered and hold violators to account."

To date, officials with the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northeast Syria estimate 250 men, women and children have been killed since Turkey launched its incursion following the withdrawal October 6 of U.S. special forces from near the Turkish-Syrian border.

Another 300 have gone missing, and there have been allegations that dozens more have been injured as a result of the use of white phosphorus or chemical weapons – a charge Turkish officials vehemently deny.

National Security correspondent Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.

 

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Middle East
US President Trump Announces Syria Deal with Turkey 'Permanent' 
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a permanent U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Syria Wednesday and lifted sanctions he imposed on Turkey, saying Ankara had agreed to halt its offensive on Syrian Kurds. But U.S. lawmakers remain deeply concerned about the situation in northeastern Syria, especially about the consequences of Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the region.  VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 01:20
Syrian government forces man a checkpoint near the town of Tal Tamr, north Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Russia and Turkey…
USA
Trump Hails 'Big Success' on Turkey-Syria Border
President announces lifting of sanctions against Turkey in White House speech
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 09:20
FILE - Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) take part in a funeral procession for comrades killed during clashes in the northeastern Syrian town of Ras al-Ayn, in the town of Qamishli, Syria, Oct, 22, 2019.
Middle East
Kurdish Fighters Say They Have Withdrawn From Northern Syria
Turkey's Erdogan says he has reached agreement with Russia for joint control of region, while the US says it is working to make permanent the 5-day cease-fire on Turkish border
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 10/22/2019 - 14:24
Mazloum Kobani, SDF commander in chief is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Ain Issa, Syria, December 13, 2018…
Middle East
US Senators Want Quick Visa for Kurdish General, Amid Syria Crisis
Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Marsha Blackburn and Democrats Chris Van Hollen, Jeanne Shaheen and Richard Blumenthal wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking him to expedite a visa for the commander, General Mazloum Kobani
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 18:48
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq