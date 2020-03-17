Middle East

US to Designate New Islamic State Leader as Global Terrorist 

By Jeff Seldin
March 17, 2020 07:57 PM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington…
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department, March 17, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - The United States is preparing to label the Islamic State terror group’s new leader, introduced to the world as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, as a “specially designated global terrorist.” 

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement Tuesday during a briefing with reporters, referring to al-Qurashi as Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla, one of the IS leaders many aliases. 

The move comes more than a month after U.S. defense and intelligence officials first unmasked al-Qurashi’s true identity, which IS had tried to keep hidden by assigning him a nom-de-guerre. 

A religious scholar, al-Qurashi was imprisoned in the now infamous U.S.-run Camp Bucca in Iraq, starting in 2004, where he met former IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 

Intelligence officials say he was active in IS’ predecessor organization, al-Qaida in Iraq, and eventually became one of Baghdadi’s most trusted deputies. 

Al-Quashi is also seen as the architect behind IS’ slaughter of the Yazidi religious minority and oversaw some of the terror group’s global operations. 

Intelligence officials credit him with keeping IS, also known as ISIS or Daesh, from falling apart following Baghdadi’s death in a U.S. operation in October 2019.  Instead, they say he has helped make sure the terror group has continued its resurgence in both Iraq and Syria, while at the same time maintaining the allure of the global IS brand. 

“ISIS supporters worldwide have rallied around the new caliph,” a senior counterterrorism official told VOA in January. 

The move to designate al-Qurashi as a global terrorist is, in some ways, a formality, but will help the U.S. to cut off al-Qurashi from some financing and other resources. 

“We’ve destroyed the caliphate,” Pompeo said Tuesday. “And we remain committed to ISIS’s enduring defeat no matter who they designate as their leader.” 

The U.S. is currently offering a $5 million reward for information that leads to al-Qurashi’s capture. 

It is unclear whether the State Department will increase that bounty to the $25 million it offered for any information that could help bring former IS leader Baghdadi’s to justice. 

Related Stories

In this photograph taken in Auno on February 10, 2020, cars burnt down by suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa…
Africa
Islamic State, Al-Qaida 'On the March' in Africa
Top general with US Africa Command warns counterterror efforts are failing, risking the rise of a new terror caliphate
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 21:16
FILE - Residents visit a market in Macomia, northern Mozambique, June 11, 2018. Some experts believe IS set its sights on Mozambique, particularly its northern region because of the economic disparity which can drive radical Islamist ideology.
Extremism Watch
Islamic State Stepping Up Attacks in Mozambique
Since 2017, Islamist militants have carried out deadly attacks against the military and local residents in Cabo Delgado, killing hundreds of people and displacing thousands others
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 21:38
The chief of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, purportedly appears for the first time in five years in a propaganda video in an undisclosed location, in this undated TV grab taken from video released April 29 by Al-Furqan media.
Middle East
Islamic State Poised for Comeback, US Defense Officials Report
New report from the US Defense Department inspector general warns Islamic State slowly growing under new leadership
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 19:37
Hajji Abdallah, leader of Islamic State, U.S. defense officials say.
Middle East
US Officials Uncover True Identity of New Islamic State Leader
Known until now as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the US defense officials are confident he is actually Hajji Abdallah, a senior ideologue and a driving force behind the slaughter of the Yazidis
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 22:03
Jeff Seldin
Written By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage