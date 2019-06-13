Middle East

US: Iran Removed Unexploded Mine From Oil Tanker

By Associated Press
June 13, 2019 10:16 PM
An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, June 13, 2019. Two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz were reportedly attacked Thursday, an assault that left one ablaze and adrift as sailors were evacuated from both vessels and the U.S. Navy rushed to assist amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. (AP Photo/ISNA)
An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, June 13, 2019. Two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz were reportedly attacked Thursday, an assault that left one ablaze and adrift as sailors were evacuated from both vessels.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - The U.S. military’s Central Command has released a video it says shows Iranian forces removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the two ships suspected to have been attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.

It released the black-and-white footage early Friday morning.

Capt. Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, said a Revolutionary Guard patrol ship removed the limpet mine from the Kokuka Courageous.

Iran has denied involvement in Thursday’s suspected attacks amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S.

Urban said in a statement the attacks “are a clear threat to international freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce.”

He added: “The United States has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the Middle East. However, we will defend our interests.”
 

