Middle East

US-Led Troops Withdraw From Iraq's Taji Base

By Reuters
August 23, 2020 05:16 AM
Map of Camp Taji Iraq
Camp Taji Iraq

CAMP TAJI, IRAQ - United States-led international coalition troops withdrew from Iraq's Taji military base on Sunday and handed it over to Iraqi security forces, Reuters witnesses and the coalition said.

The base, 20 kilometers north of Baghdad, had been the site of frequent rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias targeting U.S.-led troops in recent months.

"The movement of coalition military personnel is part of a long-range plan coordinated with the government of Iraq," the coalition said in a statement, adding that Camp Taji has historically held up to 2,000 coalition members, most of whom have departed this summer.

Remaining coalition troops will depart in the coming days after finalizing the handing over of equipment to Iraqi security forces, it added.

This was the eighth transfer of a coalition portion of an Iraqi base back to Iraqi forces, it said.

The withdrawal came days after U.S. President Donald Trump redoubled his promise to withdraw the few U.S. troops still in the country. The United States has had about 5,000 troops stationed in the country and coalition allies a further 2,500.

Iraq's parliament had voted this year for the departure of foreign troops from Iraq and U.S. and other coalition troops have been leaving as part of a drawdown.

The vote came after a U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. 

Related Stories

Protesters use a bulldozer to demolish offices of Shi'ite parties during ongoing anti-government protests in Nasiriya, Iraq…
Middle East
Iraqi Protesters Continue Assault on Pro-Iranian Militias in Basra, Nasiriyah
Protests come after killing of protest leaders, and explosion in Nasiriyah’s central Haboubi Square
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 08/22/2020 - 15:14
This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019…
USA
Former Sailor Details Misconduct by SEALs Pulled From Iraq
The story of the platoon being pulled from Iraq has been previously reported, but documents obtained by The Associated Press through the Freedom of Information Act and interviews with nearly a dozen people give the first in-depth view into what led to the rare recall
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 14:40
A security man stands in an empty street during a curfew imposed by Iraqi Kurdish authorities, following the outbreak of…
Press Freedom
Iraqi Kurdistan Closes Two NRT Bureaus Over Protest Coverage
Authorities in Iraq’s northern autonomous Kurdistan region shutter offices belonging to regional broadcaster NRT, arrest three journalists over claims protest coverage incited violence
Default Author Profile
By Namo Abdulla
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 21:13
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as a translator listens in the Oval Office.
Middle East
Trump Tells Iraqi Prime Minister US Troops Will Be 'Leaving Shortly'
Washington visit by Mustafa al-Kadhimi results in US security reassurances and agreements on significant American investment in energy sector
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 13:50
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage