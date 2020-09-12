Middle East

US: Libya's Haftar Committed to Ending Oil Blockade

By Reuters
September 12, 2020 04:45 PM
Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) at the Parliament in Athens,…
FILE - Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar is pictured at the Parliament in Athens, Greece, Jan. 17, 2020.

CAIRO - Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar has committed to ending a months-long blockade of oil facilities, the U.S. Embassy in the country said in a statement Saturday, although oil ports and fields remained shut.

The statement said the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) had conveyed "the personal commitment of General Haftar to allow the full reopening of the energy sector no later than Sept. 12."

It came after the United States had led efforts to end the oil shutdown amid a wider diplomatic push to cement a cease-fire and a political agreement between rival factions based in the east and west of the country.

Haftar's LNA and its backers imposed the blockade in January, reducing Libya's oil output from more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to less than 100,000 bpd, and further deepening Libya's economic collapse.

Although authorities in eastern Libya have allowed some stored oil products to be exported in order to ease a power generation crisis in eastern Libya, they have stopped short of lifting the blockade.

Related Stories

Libya Map
Middle East
Arab Media Reports Some Key Breakthroughs in Moroccan Libya Talks
Libyan negotiators say there is agreement to name ruling council members from Libya's three regions
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 10:30 PM
Demonstrators march during an anti-government protest in Tripoli, Libya, Aug. 25, 2020.
Middle East
Tripoli Power Struggle Prompts Egypt Visit by UN Special Libya Envoy
Cairo trip by Stephanie Williams comes as protest movement in Libyan capital calls for government reshuffle to deal with country's many crises
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 01:23 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage