Middle East

US: Military Strikes Target Militia in Deadly Iraq Attack

By Associated Press
December 29, 2019 01:58 PM
FILE - A photo shows a sign for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon building, in Arlington, Virginia, outside Washington, April 19, 2019.
FILE - A photo shows a sign for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon building, in Arlington, Virginia, outside Washington, April 19, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting a militia blamed for an attack that killed an American contractor, a Defense Department spokesman said Sunday.

U.S. forces conducted "precision defensive strikes" against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

The U.S. blames the militia for a rocket barrage Friday that killed a U.S. defense contractor at a military compound near Kirkuk, in northern Iraq.

Officials said attackers fired as many as 30 rockets in Friday's assault.

The Defense Department gave no details immediately on how the strikes were conducted. It said the U.S. hit three of the militia's sites in Iraq and two in Syria, including weapon caches and the militia's command and control bases.

Hoffman said the U.S. strikes will weaken the group's ability to carry out future attacks on Americans and their Iraqi government allies.

Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades, a separate force from the Lebanese group Hezbollah, operate under the umbrella of the state-sanctioned militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Many of them are supported by Iran.

A senior member of the Popular Mobilization Forces, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the news media, said at at least 12 fighters with the Hezbollah Brigades had died in U.S. strikes along the Iraq and Syria border. His account could not immediately be independently confirmed.

 

 

Related Stories

In this Nov. 8, 2017 photo, U.S. Marines are stationed in al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq. The US-led coalition's outpost in the fight against the Islamic State is in the corner of western Iraq near the border with Syria where American Marines operat
Middle East
Iraq Beefs up Security around Air Base in Country's West
Maj. Gen. Raad Mahmoud tells The Associated Press that investigations were still underway to determine who was behind the unclaimed attacks on bases across Iraq, including one earlier this month in which five rockets landed inside Ain al-Asad
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/29/2019 - 09:16
Map of Nassiriya oil field, Iraq
Middle East
Ministry: Iraq's Exports, Production not Affected by Halting Nassiriya Oilfield
Iraq will use additional output from southern oilfields in Basra to make up for the missing shipments from Nassiriya field and the closure of field's operations are temporary, the ministry said in a statement
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 12/29/2019 - 07:03
K1 military base, near Kirkuk, Iraq
Middle East
Officials: US Civilian Contractor Killed in Attack on Iraq Base
The rocket attack on a base near Kirkuk is one of a series of more frequent and sophisticated attacks
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 12/27/2019 - 20:27
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage