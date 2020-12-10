Middle East

US Sends Bombers to Middle East as Signal to Iran

By Carla Babb
December 10, 2020 05:35 PM
FILE - In this May 21, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress, prepares to fly over Southwest…
FILE - This Air Force photo shows a B-52H Stratofortress, May 21, 2019. Two of these bombers have flown over a swath of the Middle East, sending what U.S. officials say is a message of deterrence to Iran.

The U.S. military dispatched two B-52H bombers from the United States to the Middle East on Thursday as part of an ongoing effort to deter Iran from potential attacks amid increased risk in the region, according to a senior U.S. military official.

“The flight was not about any offensive action; it was about deterring Iran from acting out,” the senior U.S. military official told VOA on condition of anonymity, adding that the military had seen “troubling indicators in Iraq” recently that Iran or Iranian-backed proxy forces might be planning attacks.

Those indicators, coupled with the ongoing reduction of U.S. troop numbers in Iraq and the upcoming anniversary of the U.S. strike that killed Iranian elite Quds force commander Qassem Soleimani, create an “above average” risk for miscalculation by Iran, the senior U.S. military official said.

The two B-52H bombers departed from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana and did not drop bombs during their “short-notice” mission.

Rather, the mission to the region was designed to both deter aggression and reassure allies, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East.

Demonstration of security commitment

"The ability to fly strategic bombers halfway across the world in a nonstop mission and to rapidly integrate them with multiple regional partners demonstrates our close working relationships and our shared commitment to regional security and stability," CENTCOM chief General Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie said in the statement.

Last month, the Pentagon announced it would withdraw 500 American troops from Iraq before next year’s U.S. presidential inauguration.

Tensions have remained high between the U.S. and Iran over the past year.

Last December, the U.S. military said the Iranian-backed proxy group Kataib Hezbollah had launched a rocket attack against a base in Kirkuk, killing a U.S. contractor. The U.S. responded with a series of retaliatory strikes, culminating in January with the killing of Soleimani, who oversaw activities of various militias in Iraq, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Kataib Hezbollah's founder.

That same month, Iran responded with a missile attack on Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which houses U.S. and international troops. No U.S. troops were killed or faced immediate bodily injury during the assault, but more than 100 troops sustained concussions and traumatic brain injuries.

Subsequent U.S. retaliatory strikes in March destroyed five Kataib Hezbollah weapons depots in Iraq.

Related Stories

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Iran Says US Sanctions Hinder Access to COVID-19 Vaccines
President Rouhani said authorities are nevertheless doing what they can to buy vaccines from abroad, hoping to deliver them to high-risk individuals as soon as possible
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 07:38 AM
FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria…
VOA News on Iran
European Powers ‘Deeply Worried’ by Iran’s Uranium Enrichment Plans 
Confidential IAEA report said Iran plans to install three more cascades of advanced IR-2m centrifuges to its underground plant at Natanz 
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:58 PM
Commander of US Naval Forces, Central Command, Vice Admiral Samuel Paparo attends a session at the Manama Dialogue security…
Middle East
US Navy Official says 'Uneasy Deterrence' Reached with Iran 
The US Navy routinely has tense encounters with the Revolutionary Guard, whose speed boats race alongside American warships in the Persian Gulf and sometimes conduct live-fire drills with machine guns and missile launches in their presence 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 07:01 AM
In this still image from a US State Department video, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a virtual speech to the Manama…
Middle East
Top US Diplomat Says Iran Desperate to Negotiate Ending Sanctions
US sanctions aimed at pressuring Tehran to negotiate stricter curbs on nuclear program
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 02:40 PM
Israelis prepare to fly to Dubai at the Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 3, 2020.
Middle East
Israel Urges Citizens to Avoid Gulf, Cites Iran Threat
Travel advisory comes as Iran is threatening to attack Israeli targets following assassination of its top nuclear scientist last week
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 11:20 AM
Carla Babb profile image
By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage