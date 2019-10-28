Middle East

US Treasury Secretary Vows More Economic Sanctions on Iran

By Associated Press
October 28, 2019 11:13 AM
Netanyahu gestures while standing next to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures while standing next to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as they prepare to deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem, Oct. 28, 2019.

JERUSALEM - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has pledged to increase economic sanctions against Iran. He says the administration's "maximum pressure campaign" is halting Iranian aggression.

Mnuchin met Monday in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called on Washington to impose additional sanctions to stop what he called Iran's "plunge for everything" in the Mideast.
 
Mnuchin is heading a delegation to the Middle East and India to discuss economic ties and counterterrorism initiatives. He is joined by U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was to meet with Netanyahu and his key rival, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.
 
Mnuchin says American sanctions aim to force Iran to stop "their bad activities and exporting terrorism, looking to create nuclear capabilities, and missiles."

 

 

