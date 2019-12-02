Middle East

US Urges Probe of 'Excessive' Use of Force in Iraq

By Reuters
December 02, 2019 10:55 PM
Mourners carry the coffin of a demonstrator who was killed at an anti-government protest in Nassiriya, during a funeral in…
Mourners carry the coffin of a demonstrator who was killed at an anti-government protest in Nassiriya, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq, Nov. 28, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The United States on Monday called recent violence in Nassiriya, Iraq in which at least 29 people died "shocking and abhorrent," calling on the Iraqi government to investigate and punish those responsible for the "excessive" use of force.

Iraqi security forces opened fire on demonstrators who had blocked a bridge and later gathered outside a police station in the southern city, killing at least 29 people. Police and medical sources said dozens more were wounded.

Iraqi forces have killed over 400 people, mostly young, unarmed protesters, since mass anti-government protests broke out on Oct. 1. More than a dozen members of the security forces have also died in clashes.

"The use of excessive force over the weekend in Nassiriya was shocking and abhorrent," David Schenker, U.S. assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, told reporters.

"We call on the Government of Iraq to respect the rights of the Iraqi people and urge the government to investigate and hold accountable those who attempt to brutally silence peaceful protesters," he added.

The unrest is Iraq's biggest challenge since Islamic State militants seized swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory in 2014.

It pits mostly young, disaffected Shi'ite protesters against a Shi'ite-dominated government that is backed by Iran and has been accused of squandering Iraq's oil wealth while infrastructure and living standards deteriorate.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced on Friday he would resign after a call by Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, for parliament to consider withdrawing its support for his government to stem the violence. Parliament voted to accept the resignation on Sunday.

Related Stories

Iraq protest
Middle East
At Least 13 Killed in Southern Iraq Protests
Anti-government rallies have been erupting all across the oil-rich south since October as demonstrators continue to demand an end to corruption and improved services
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/24/2019 - 07:47
Anti-government protesters stage a sit-in on a bridge leading to the Green Zone government areas, during ongoing protests in…
Middle East
In Iraq Protests, at Least 2 Killed and 38 Wounded
The protests are an eruption of public anger against a ruling elite seen as enriching itself off the state and serving foreign powers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 05:17
Anti-government protesters set fires and close streets during ongoing protests in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 9, 2019.
Middle East
UN: Deadly Iraq Protests Risk Spiraling Out of Control
The UN Human Rights Office blames most of the 269 deaths and more than 8,000 injuries on the use of live ammunition by Iraqi security forces and armed groups
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 13:47
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage