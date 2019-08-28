US Won't Reveal Mideast Peace Plan Until After Israeli Election

President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy says details of the U.S. peace plan will not be revealed until after next month's Israeli election.

"We have decided that we will not be releasing the peace vision, or parts of it, prior to the Israeli election," Jason Greenblatt tweeted Wednesday.

Trump said Monday parts of the political portion of the peace deal could be made public before the election.

Israel's Parliament voted to dissolve and hold another election after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won a tightly contested April vote, but failed to put together a governing coalition.

Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner announced the economic portion of his peace plan earlier this year. It would include $50 billion in international investment to help the Palestinian people.

Trump has called his administration's peace plan "the deal of the century."

Palestinian leaders have already rejected the economic plan before all the details are known. They say it makes no mention of a two-state solution and say it is humiliating to believe Palestinians can be bought off. They also accuse the Trump administration of being openly and blatantly pro-Israel.

There have been no formal Israeli-Palestinian peace talks since 2014.