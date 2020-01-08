VOA News on Iran

Amid Sharpening US-Iran Conflict, Europeans Try Diplomacy

By Lisa Bryant
January 08, 2020 06:04 PM
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference after an extraordinary meeting of the EU…
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference after an extraordinary meeting of the EU college of commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Jan. 8, 2020.

PARIS - European Union foreign ministers meet later this week on the escalating crisis between Iran and the United States, but EU executives already have set the tone, calling Wednesday for dialogue and salvaging the Iran nuclear deal. 

Speaking from Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the use of weapons in the Middle East must stop. 

"We are called upon to do everything possible to rekindle talks," she said. "There cannot be enough of that."
 
In many ways, Europe is caught in the crossfire of the mounting tensions. It has condemned Iran's missile attacks in Iraq, and offered cautious support of the U.S. strike that killed top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani — but it also urged restraint on both sides.  

 
As part of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, experts say, Europeans are worried about the fallout. Germany is moving troops out of Iraq. At the same time, the Europeans strongly support the Iran nuclear agreement that President Donald Trump withdrew from two years ago, and are urging Iran to stick to it.  
 
"I think they [Europeans] are stuck between a rock and a hard place," said Julien Barnes-Dacey, Middle East program director at the European Council on Foreign Relations. "On the one hand, they do not want to create transatlantic divisions, whatever their frustrations with President Trump. And they also have significant issues with the way Iran has conducted itself in the region."

Europe has many reasons for concern, said Iran expert Guillaume Xavier-Bender of the German Marshall Fund of the United States. It is a lot closer to the Middle East than the United States, making it more vulnerable to potential missile strikes and other effects of any widening conflict — from a resurgent Islamic State, to impacts on its trade and oil imports.  
 
"Europeans have no interest in anything that would continue the escalation in the region, that's why its priority is de-escalation," Xavier-Bender said.

In response, the European Union is offering what some analysts say is critical — diplomacy and mediation.  
 
"Europeans have been on the phone since this last week with everyone in the region — with the U.S., with Iran, with Israel, with Saudi Arabia — saying 'calm things down.' Even with the Chinese and the Russians," Xavier-Bender said.
 
One example of the EU's potential mediation came this week. Washington denied Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif a visa to attend a U.N. meeting, while the EU, by contrast, invited him for talks in Brussels. So far, it's unclear when that will happen.
 

Related Stories

Chaldean Archbishop Yousif Mirkis of Kirkuk, Iraq, speaks to reporters in Paris, Jan. 17, 2017. (L. Bryant/VOA)
VOA News on Iran
Iraqis Want De-escalation and Dialogue, Chaldean Archbishop Says
Iraqis are fearful about the continued use of their territory as a battleground, says the religious leader in Kirkuk
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 13:31
Mourners escort the flag-draped coffin of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias during his funeral…
Extremism Watch
More Proxy Violence Looming After Iran Revenge Attack on US Forces in Iraq, Experts Warn
Soleimani was considered Iran's most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Default Author Profile
By Rikar Hussein
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 23:57
A man stands outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir - RC2FAE9HH6B4
VOA News on Iran
NATO Moving Some Personnel Out of Iraq Over Safety Concerns
'We are taking all precautions necessary to protect our people,' a NATO official said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 14:59
FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talk during a ceremony to present…
VOA News on Iran
Sharply Divided Reaction Resounds After Deadly US Airstrike
Senate majority leader hails killing of 'Iran's master terrorist'; Democrats shed no tears over general's demise but questioned wisdom, legality of operation
Default Author Profile
By Michael Bowman
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 16:20
Lisa Bryant
Written By
Lisa Bryant
VOA News on Iran

Amid Sharpening US-Iran Conflict, Europeans Try Diplomacy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference after an extraordinary meeting of the EU…
VOA News on Iran

In Sunni World, Many Applaud Soleimani Killing

A picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad…
VOA News on Iran

Europeans Welcome Trump’s Olive Branch and Warning with Sigh of Relief

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen at Downing Street in London, Jan. 6, 2020.
VOA News on Iran

Iraqis Want De-escalation and Dialogue, Chaldean Archbishop Says

Chaldean Archbishop Yousif Mirkis of Kirkuk, Iraq, speaks to reporters in Paris, Jan. 17, 2017. (L. Bryant/VOA)
VOA News on Iran

Full Text of Trump's Speech on Iran

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops, Jan. 8, 2020, in Washington.