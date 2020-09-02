VOA News on Iran

Amnesty International Accuses Iran of Human Rights Abuses

By VOA News
September 02, 2020 02:25 PM
Riot police try to disperse protesters as they rally on a highway against increased fuel prices, in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 16, 2019.
FILE - Riot police try to disperse protesters as they rally on a highway against increased fuel prices, in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 16, 2019.

Amnesty International has accused the Iranian government of overseeing a campaign of human rights abuses during a crackdown last year on nationwide protests that were sparked by soaring fuel prices. 

The rights group said in a report released Wednesday that Iran resorted to torture, rape and "other ill-treatment" of those involved in the November unrest that rocked the Islamic Republic. 

Iranian officials said about 200,000 people participated in the protests, while the chair of parliament's security committee estimated at least 7,000 were arrested and rights groups said the number of detainees was in the thousands.  

FILE - Smoke rises during a protest after authorities raised fuel prices, in the central city of Isfahan, Iran, Nov. 16, 2019.

Amnesty's report said children as young as 10 years of age were among the peaceful protesters arrested, citing what it said were credible reports from witnesses, relatives of victims, verified videos and human rights activists. The judiciary said in January that most of those arrested had been released. 

The report also said Iranian security forces killed 304 children, women and men during the protests, but that the actual death toll was probably "much higher." 

Iranian authorities said 225 people were killed and that members of the security forces were among the fatalities. The Reuters news agency reported in December that Iranian officials said there were 1,500 deaths.  

The report alleges that detainees who were on trial "suffered unfair judicial proceedings" when Iranian authorities allegedly used torture to force confessions and denied them access to legal representation. Dozens of the protesters were sentenced to lengthy prison terms. 

Iranian officials did not immediately respond to the allegations in the report. 

The protests over rising fuel prices evolved into a largely political campaign when thousands of primarily working-class demonstrators called for the ouster of senior government officials. 
 

Related Stories

In this photograph taken Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, protesters hold flowers as tear gas fired by police rises at a demonstration…
Archive
Amnesty Accuses Iran of 'Widespread Torture' After Protests
Demonstrations erupted across Iran in November 2019 after a major petrol price hike, but they were put down by security forces with mass arrests
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 03:07
Iranian Dervish activists
VOA News on Iran
Dervish Activists Reject Iran Official’s Claim Their Banishment to Poor Areas Is Not Deliberate
Four Iranian Dervishes forced to live in internal exile after release from prison told VOA Persian that recent assertion by Iran’s judiciary spokesman about exile policy is untrue
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 01:03
Undated image of Ali Nourizad, the son of a detained Iranian dissident, who was summoned to begin a prison term at Tehran's Evin jail in August 2020 for protesting Iran's downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January 2020.(VOA Persian)
VOA News on Iran
Wife of Jailed Iranian Dissident Criticizes Iran’s Rulers for Ordering Her Son to Prison for Protesting Ukraine Plane Shoot-down
Fatemeh Maleki told VOA that Iranian authorities were jailing protesters for sympathizing with victims of plane crash but not bringing those who caused the crash to justice
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 03:54
VOA logo
By
VOA News
VOA News on Iran

Amnesty International Accuses Iran of Human Rights Abuses

Riot police try to disperse protesters as they rally on a highway against increased fuel prices, in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 16, 2019.
VOA News on Iran

Owners of Iranian Fuel Seized by US Assert Rights to Cargoes

FILE - In this May 25, 2020 file photo, the Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near…
VOA News on Iran

Iran Nuclear Deal Parties 'United in Resolve' to Preserve Agreement

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Araqchi and EEAS Schmid attend a meeting in Vienna
VOA News on Iran

Jailed Iranian Lawyer Declines Injection as Health Worsens on Hunger Strike Day 21, Husband Says

Nasrin Sotoudeh
VOA News on Iran

Dervish Activists Reject Iran Official’s Claim Their Banishment to Poor Areas Is Not Deliberate

Iranian Dervish activists