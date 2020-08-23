VOA News on Iran

Black Boxes from Downed Ukraine Jet Show Missiles Hit 25 Seconds Apart, Iran Says

By Reuters
August 23, 2020 05:47 AM
People gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University…
FILE - People gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University that some of the victims of the crash were former students of, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 11, 2020.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Analysis from the black boxes of a downed Ukrainian passenger plane shows it was hit by two missiles 25 seconds apart and that passengers were still alive for some time after the impact of the first blast, Iran said on Sunday.

The announcement by the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization marks the first official report on the contents of the cockpit voice and data recordings, which were sent to France for reading in July.

Tehran has said it accidentally shot down the Ukraine airliner in January, at a time of extreme tensions with the United States. All 176 people aboard the plane were killed.

"Nineteen seconds after the first missile hit the plane, the voices of pilots inside the cockpit, indicated that the passengers were alive ... 25 seconds later the second missile hit the plane," Touraj Dehghani-Zanganeh was cited as saying by state television.

Iran has been in talks with Ukraine, Canada and other nations that had citizens aboard the downed plane, and who have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

"The data analysis from the black boxes should not be politicized," Zanganeh said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with a ground-to-air missile on January 8, just after the plane took off from Tehran, in what Tehran later acknowledged as a “disastrous mistake” by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

Iranian and Ukrainian officials have held talks on the compensation to families of the victims. Another round of talks is set for October. 

Related Stories

FILE - In this May 25, 2020 file photo, the Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of El Palito refinery near…
Extremism Watch
Experts: Iran Evasive on Fuel Seizure by US to Avoid Escalation
Rather than carrying out its threats against the US, Iran has been ambiguous about recent seizure of its tankers carrying Iranian oil to Venezuela
Default Author Profile
By Namo Abdulla
Sat, 08/22/2020 - 19:49
Protesters use a bulldozer to demolish offices of Shi'ite parties during ongoing anti-government protests in Nasiriya, Iraq…
Middle East
Iraqi Protesters Continue Assault on Pro-Iranian Militias in Basra, Nasiriyah
Protests come after killing of protest leaders, and explosion in Nasiriyah’s central Haboubi Square
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 08/22/2020 - 15:14
Liza Tebyanian
VOA News on Iran
Lawyer: Iranian Baha’i Woman Sent to Prison to Start Sentence for Practicing her Faith
In VOA interview, a lawyer for Liza Tebyanian said she was sent to a prison in Karaj on August 15 to begin a 7-month sentence for allegedly spreading anti-government ‘propaganda’
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Sat, 08/22/2020 - 01:13
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the U.N. Security Council, Thursday, Aug…
USA
US Triggers Return of Iran Sanctions at UN
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo notified the UN Security Council president and secretary-general of Iran’s noncompliance with 2015 nuclear deal
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 19:50
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
Extremism Watch

Experts: Iran Evasive on Fuel Seizure by US to Avoid Escalation

FILE - In this May 25, 2020 file photo, the Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of El Palito refinery near…
Middle East

Iraqi Protesters Continue Assault on Pro-Iranian Militias in Basra, Nasiriyah

Protesters use a bulldozer to demolish offices of Shi'ite parties during ongoing anti-government protests in Nasiriya, Iraq…
VOA News on Iran

Lawyer: Iranian Baha’i Woman Sent to Prison to Start Sentence for Practicing her Faith

Liza Tebyanian
USA

US Triggers Return of Iran Sanctions at UN

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the U.N. Security Council, Thursday, Aug…
Extremism Watch

US Sanctions 2 UAE-Based Companies for Aiding Iranian Airline

An Airbus A340-600 airplane of Mahan Air is seen at Simon Bolivar International Airport outside Caracas, Venezuela April 8,…