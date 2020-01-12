VOA News on Iran

British Ambassador Detained Briefly While Attending Tehran Vigil for Jet-Crash Victims

By RFE/RL
January 12, 2020 10:17 AM
British High Commissioner to Kenya, Rob Macaire, speak during joint press conference in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Dec. 15 ,…
FILE - Then-British High Commissioner to Kenya, Rob Macaire, speak during joint press conference in Nairobi, Kenya, Dec. 15 , 2010.

Britain's ambassador to Tehran has said he was detained briefly by Iranian authorities as he attended a vigil for the victims of last week's crash of a Ukrainian passenger jet.

Iran's Mehr news agency said Rob Macaire was arrested on Saturday for his alleged "involvement in provoking suspicious acts" at the gathering in front of Tehran's Amir Kabir University.

People gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University that some of the victims of the crash were former students of, in Tehran, Jan. 11, 2020.

Students held a gathering at the school after Iran said the Ukrainian airliner was downed by mistake by Iranian antiaircraft missiles.

In a post to Twitter Sunday, Macaire said he attended the event to pay respects to the victims, and was not attending any demonstration.

The British Foreign Ministry called Macaire's detention "a flagrant violation of international law."

"The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards," the ministry said.

Iranian officials did not immediately make any statement about the incident.

More protests were expected later on Sunday, amid building outrage among some Iranians about the downing of the Ukrainian jet.

British Ambassador Detained Briefly While Attending Tehran Vigil for Jet-Crash Victims

