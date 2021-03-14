VOA News on Iran

British Iranian Aid Worker Appears in Iranian Court 

By VOA News
March 14, 2021 08:28 AM
A British-Iranian aid worker, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photo after she was released from house arrest in Tehran, Iran, March 7, 2021.
FILE - Caption A British-Iranian aid worker, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photo after she was released from house arrest in Tehran, Iran, March 7, 2021.

British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared before Iran’s Revolutionary Court Sunday, facing charges of “propaganda against the system.” 

“Legally, the court should announce the verdict in a week, but it is up to the judge. I am very hopeful that she will be acquitted,” said her lawyer Hojjat Kermani. 

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 on charges that she was plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, a charge she has denied. 

Kermani said the trial was held in a “calm atmosphere” and the “final defense” was made.  

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released from house arrest last week and her ankle bracelet was removed, but she was not allowed to travel to join her family in Britain.    

She was released from prison last year in March as the coronavirus began to snake around the world.  She had been imprisoned for five years.   

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Zaghari-Ratcliffe must be allowed to return home to Britain to her husband and daughter.  

At the time of her arrest, Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters. 

Sunday’s trial comes after Redress, a human rights aid organization, released a statement saying Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in urgent need of mental and physical health care after enduring hours of interrogation while blindfolded and solitary confinement. 

Related Stories

Iranian Arab dissidents
VOA News on Iran
3 Iranian Arab Dissidents Showed Signs of Torture Before Execution, Activist Says
In VOA Persian interview, researcher Karim Dahimi said the dissidents’ relatives told him they saw the bruises on the men before their executions
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 11:01 PM
This photo provided by AZ Films shows California based Iranian pop singer Sasy with American adult film actress Alexis Texas in…
VOA News on Iran
Iran Cracks Down on Pop Music Video It Deems Decadent With Arrests
Moves seen as Tehran's latest effort to halt what it deems decadent Western behavior
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 06:41 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks about priorities for administration of U.S. President Joe Biden in the Ben Franklin room at the State Department in Washington, March 3, 2021.
USA
Blinken: No Iran Funds from S. Korea Before Nuclear Compliance
Biden supports a return to diplomacy with Iran but insists that Tehran first return to full compliance with the 2015 deal by reversing nuclear steps it took to protest sanctions
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 10:41 PM
FILE - An FBI poster showing a photo and an age-progressed composite image of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, is displayed in Washington, D.C., during a news conference, March 6, 2012.
VOA News on Iran
Family Welcomes US Vow to Press Iran on Missing American’s Fate
In VOA interview marking the 14th anniversary of Robert Levinson’s disappearance, his son says US statements alone will not secure his father’s return
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 09:07 PM
