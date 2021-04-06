VOA News on Iran

Details, Venues Emerge for Talks to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal

By Guita Aryan, Michael Lipin
April 06, 2021 12:15 AM
Two unidentified members of an Iranian delegation walk in Vienna on April 5, 2021 as they prepare for talks the next day aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. (VOA Persian/Guita Aryan)
Two unidentified members of an Iranian delegation walk in Vienna on April 5, 2021 as they prepare for talks the next day aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. (VOA Persian/Guita Aryan)

WASHINGTON - New details have emerged about Tuesday’s planned diplomatic talks in Vienna to try to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, including the apparent venues where representatives of world powers are to have separate meetings with U.S. and Iranian delegations.   

In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a press briefing that U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will lead the U.S. delegation to the Vienna talks in which Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are seeking to revive the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The four other world powers are seeking to bring the U.S. back into 2015 agreement and to return Iran to full compliance with it.   

The two likely venues for the talks will be the Austrian capital’s Hotel Imperial and Grand Hotel Vienna, according to VOA Persian.  

A VOA Persian reporter in the city identified the venues by observing Iranian delegation members moving between the two hotels, which are a few minutes’ walk from each other on opposite sides of a major boulevard, and by speaking with several hotel representatives.

The Iranian delegation members seen in video clips and photos exclusively obtained by VOA Persian could not be immediately identified.  

It was not clear which of the two Vienna hotels would host Tuesday’s meeting of the U.S. and the four other world powers and which would host Iran’s meeting with the same four nations.    

Price said Tuesday’s talks will be “structured around working groups” that the European Union will form with Iran and the other remaining parties to the JCPOA. He said the agenda would focus on the “nuclear steps” that Iran would need to take to restore its compliance with the JCPOA and the “sanctions relief steps” that the U.S. would need to take to rejoin the deal.     

Price said the U.S. would consider lifting nuclear-related sanctions that former President Donald Trump had reimposed on Iran in return for “more permanent and verifiable limits” on the Iranian nuclear program.     

Speaking Monday in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reiterated that his side wants the talks to focus on the U.S. lifting what he called its cruel Iran sanctions. He said Tehran will not accept the U.S. doing so in a “step-by-step” manner in tandem with Iran taking steps to resume JCPOA compliance.   

“We (seek) only one step, which includes lifting of all U.S. sanctions. In return, Iran is ready to suspend its remedial measures and reverse actions,” Khatibzadeh said. Iran has referred to its expansions of uranium enrichment and other nuclear activities as remedial measures that it asserts can be reversed. But some Western nuclear experts have said that at least some of Iran’s recent advances in sensitive nuclear capabilities cannot be easily undone.   

Price tried to downplay expectations for the Vienna talks, saying the U.S. does not anticipate early or immediate breakthroughs.  

“These discussions, we fully expect, will be difficult,” he said. “But we do believe that these discussions with our partners and, in turn, our partners (discussions) with Iran, are a healthy step forward,” he added.   

Khatibzadeh also repeated Iran’s vow not to meet directly with the U.S. as part of Tuesday’s talks. Price said the U.S. does not anticipate direct talks with Iran but remains open to them.     

This article originated in VOA’s Persian Service.  

Related Stories

The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Jan.15, 2016.
Europe
US, Iran Head to Vienna for Indirect Nuclear Deal Talks
Tehran has ruled out face-to-face bilateral discussions, but the presence of both Iran and the United States in the Austrian capital was welcomed by Washington as a 'healthy step forward'
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 04/02/2021 - 09:57 AM
An undated handout picture obtained from Saeid Dehghan's Twitter account, the lawyer of Benjamin Briere, a French man arrested…
Europe
Jailing of French Tourist Complicates Bid to Resolve Iran Nuclear Tensions
Several Westerners are detained in Iran as France and other European allies try to resume nuclear talks with Iran
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 08:21 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Guita Aryan
Michael Lipin
By
Michael Lipin
VOA News on Iran

Details, Venues Emerge for Talks to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal

Two unidentified members of an Iranian delegation walk in Vienna on April 5, 2021 as they prepare for talks the next day aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. (VOA Persian/Guita Aryan)
USA

US Expects 'Difficult' Iran Talks, Sees No Quick Breakthrough

The Iranian national flag is seen outside the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters during the agency's Board…
VOA News on Iran

Iranians at Home, in Diaspora See Growing Need for Referendum but Disagree on Details

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini
Europe

US, Iran Head to Vienna for Indirect Nuclear Deal Talks

The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Jan.15, 2016.
Middle East

State TV: Iran Rejects Ending 20% Enrichment Before US Lifts Sanctions

(FILES) A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the…