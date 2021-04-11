VOA News on Iran

Electrical Problem Strikes Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility

By Associated Press
Updated April 11, 2021 01:49 AM
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on April 7, 2021.

TEHRAN, IRAN - Iran’s Natanz nuclear site suffered an incident Sunday involving its electrical distribution grid, state TV reported.

State TV quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesperson for Iran’s civilian nuclear program, announcing the incident.

Kamalvandi said there were no injuries nor pollution cause by the incident.

The word state television used in its report attributed to Kamalvandi in Farsi can be used for both “accident” and “incident.” It did not immediately clarify.

Natanz suffered a mysterious explosion in July that authorities later described as sabotage. Israel, Iran’s regional archenemy, has been suspected of carrying out an attack there, as well as launching other assaults, as world powers negotiate with Tehran over its tattered nuclear deal.

