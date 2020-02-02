VOA News on Iran

EU Foreign-Policy Chief to Visit Iran

By RFE/RL
February 02, 2020 08:07 AM
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell talks to reporters at the European parliament, Jan.14, 2020 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
FILE - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell talks to reporters at the European parliament, Jan.14, 2020 in Strasbourg, France.

The European Union's top diplomat is expected to visit Tehran on February 3, Iran's Foreign Ministry has said.

EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell will meet Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials, the ministry said.

Borrell's trip is seen as the latest attempt by the EU to save the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2018 unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

The five remaining parties to the accord — Britain, France, and Germany, plus China and Russia -- have pledged to keep the accord alive.

Tehran has gradually scaled back its commitments under the agreement.

After the U.S. killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in January, Iran announced that it would no longer respect limits set on how many centrifuges it can use to enrich uranium.

Borrell met with Zarif on the sidelines of a conference in India on January 16 to press Tehran to "preserve" the increasingly fragile nuclear agreement, according to a statement released in Brussels.

Borrell told Zarif that the deal was "more important than ever," given rising tensions in the Middle East, the statement said.

Related Stories

Chinese tourists take a selfie in Iran in this undated photo published by the Donya-e-Eqtesad newspaper in December 2019 (Credit
VOA News on Iran
Iran Bans Travelers from China, Crippling Plan to Boost Chinese Tourism
Iran’s health minister announced a ban on air travelers from China on Friday to prevent the China coronavirus outbreak from spreading to the country
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Sat, 02/01/2020 - 02:29
Iranian police officers stand behind narcotic drugs which were seized at border of Iran and Afghanistan, a known drug…
South & Central Asia
Top Commander Sees Increased Iran Threat in Afghanistan
A senior U.S. commander says there has been an increase in Iranian activity in Afghanistan, posing potential risk to troops there, as the threat from Iran continues to churn across the Middle East
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:25
Members of Taliban negotiating team enter the venue housing the talks between US and Taliban negotiators in the Qatari capital…
Middle East
'Doubtful' US-Taliban Talks Will End Afghan War, Says Iran Official
Iranian ambassador to Pakistan said Afghans need to be at the center of peace talks
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 15:33
Protesters chant slogans and hold a placard reading in Farsi "Your mistake was unintentional, your lie was intentional," during an anti-govenrnment rally outside Amir Kabir University, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 11, 2020.
VOA News on Iran
Iranians’ Angry Response to Plane Crash Cover-Up Widens Split in State Media
Iran’s news coverage of a public backlash to the government’s false denials of responsibility for downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet this month has exposed a growing split in state media ranks
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 23:24
RFE/RL logo
Written By
RFE/RL
VOA News on Iran

EU Foreign-Policy Chief to Visit Iran

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell talks to reporters at the European parliament, Jan.14, 2020 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
VOA News on Iran

Iraqi Cleric Sadr Tells Followers to Clear Sit-ins after PM Appointed

Iraqi demonstrators and university students carry posters depicting the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq…
VOA News on Iran

Iran Bans Travelers from China, Crippling Plan to Boost Chinese Tourism

Chinese tourists take a selfie in Iran in this undated photo published by the Donya-e-Eqtesad newspaper in December 2019 (Credit
South & Central Asia

Top Commander Sees Increased Iran Threat in Afghanistan

Iranian police officers stand behind narcotic drugs which were seized at border of Iran and Afghanistan, a known drug…
Middle East

'Doubtful' US-Taliban Talks Will End Afghan War, Says Iran Official

Members of Taliban negotiating team enter the venue housing the talks between US and Taliban negotiators in the Qatari capital…