Iran’s parliament has elected conservative Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf to be its new speaker.

State television said the 58-year-old former mayor of Tehran received nearly all of the votes cast.

He replaces Ali Larijani, who held the post for 12 years.

Qalibaf previously served as police chief and was a member of the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He also ran unsuccessful campaigns for president in 2005, 2013 and 2017.