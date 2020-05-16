French-Iranian Academic Sentenced to 6 Years in Iranian Prison

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah has been sentenced to six-years in prison by an Iranian court, according to her lawyer.

The lawyer, Saeid Dehghan, said Adelkhah was sentenced to five years for conspiring against Iran's national security and one year for propaganda against the Islamic Republic.

France has called for Adelkhah’s release, but Iran does not recognize dual citizenship for Iranians.

Adelkhah, a sixty-year-old anthropologist, was arrested last June with Roland Marchal, a French academic.

Marchal was released by Iran earlier this year as part of a prisoner exchange with France.