VOA News on Iran

French-Iranian Academic Sentenced to 6 Years in Iranian Prison

By VOA News
May 16, 2020 10:28 AM
FILE - Activists holding banners at Trocadero square in Paris, France, Feb. 11, 2020, call for the release of scientists Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal, both imprisoned in Iran.
FILE - Activists holding banners at Trocadero square in Paris, France, Feb. 11, 2020, call for the release of scientists Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal, both imprisoned in Iran. Marchal was released earlier this year.

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah has been sentenced to six-years in prison by an Iranian court, according to her lawyer.

The lawyer, Saeid Dehghan, said Adelkhah was sentenced to five years for conspiring against Iran's national security and one year for propaganda against the Islamic Republic.

France has called for Adelkhah’s release, but Iran does not recognize dual citizenship for Iranians.

Adelkhah, a sixty-year-old anthropologist, was arrested last June with Roland Marchal, a French academic.

Marchal was released by Iran earlier this year as part of a prisoner exchange with France.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
VOA News on Iran

French-Iranian Academic Sentenced to 6 Years in Iranian Prison

FILE - Activists holding banners at Trocadero square in Paris, France, Feb. 11, 2020, call for the release of scientists Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal, both imprisoned in Iran.
Press Freedom

Jailed Iranian Activist’s Child Under Investigation for Criticizing Ailing Father’s Detention

Undated image of Iranian dissident Abbas Vahedian Shahroudi, who has been detained at Mashhad's Vakilabad prison since August 2
Press Freedom

Rejection of Detained Iranian Journalist's Pandemic Release Requests Upsets Wife

Iranian Gonabadi Dervish journalist Mohammad Sharifi Moghadam
Press Freedom

Iranian Journalist Begins Jail Term Over BBC Interview

Undated image shared on social media of Tehran's Evin prison, where some Iranian Baha'is have been detained in recent years for activities linked to practicing their faith.
USA

US Military Offers Condolences Over Iran Accident Killing 19

In this photo provided Monday, May 11, 2020, by the Iranian Army, the Konarak support vessel which was struck during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman, is docked in an unidentified naval base in Iran.