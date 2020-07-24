International Team Completes Analysis of Ukrainian Jet Shot Down by Iran

An international team has completed a preliminary investigative analysis of the black boxes from a Ukrainian passenger jetliner accidentally shot down by Iran in January, Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

"The work in Paris is finished, but the investigation is far from over. There are still many key questions that need to be answered," board chair Katy Fox said in a statement, without giving further details.

Fox urged Iran, the country that is leading the investigation, to release information as soon as possible, adding that the country has not authorized the board to release details.

Investigators from the countries of the victims of the plane crash met in Paris this week at France's BEA accident investigation agency to begin extracting the data.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane was hit by two missiles after taking off from Teheran for Kyiv on January 8 and crashed, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran admitted days later its forces accidentally shot the airliner down.

Most of the victims were Iranian and Canadian, and many were dual nationals.