Iran Executes Man Convicted of Spying for CIA

Iran has executed a former defense ministry employee who was convicted of selling information to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, Iran’s judiciary said Tuesday.



A judiciary spokesman said Reza Asgari was executed last week for selling information about Iran’s missile program to the CIA. Iran says Asgari sold the information during his last years in the defense ministry and retired in 2016.



Iran executed another alleged spy last month. Officials say Jalal Hajizavar admitted in court that the CIA paid him to spy. The judiciary said spy equipment was confiscated from the home of Hajizavar, who also worked at the defense ministry. The judiciary said his wife was sentenced to 15 years in prison for participating in the espionage.



The judiciary also said Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, accused of spying for the United States and Israel, is among those who have yet to be put to death.



Iran said last year it had apprehended 17 spies whom it alleged were working for the CIA.