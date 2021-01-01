VOA News on Iran

Iran General Warns US: Military Ready to Respond to Pressure 

By Associated Press
January 01, 2021 02:57 PM
Chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami wearing a mask, attends a ceremony on the occasion of first anniversary…
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Hossein Salami attends a ceremony marking the approaching anniversary of the death of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 1, 2021.

TEHRAN, IRAN - The top commander of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Friday that his country was fully prepared to respond to any U.S. military pressure as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration.

General Hossein Salami spoke at a ceremony at Tehran University commemorating the upcoming one-year anniversary of the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Revolutionary Guard Major General Qassem Soleimani, who headed the expeditionary Quds force, on January 3, 2020.

At the time, Iran retaliated with a ballistic missile strike on a military base in Iraq that caused brain concussion injuries to about 100 U.S. troops. Washington and Tehran came dangerously close to war as the crisis escalated.

``Today, we have no problem, concern or apprehension toward encountering any powers. We will give our final words to our enemies on the battlefield,'' Salami said, without mentioning the U.S. Several top Iranian officials, along with Syrian, Palestinian and Lebanese allies and members of Soleimani's family, were in attendance.

Gen. Esmail Ghaani, Soleimani's successor as the new head of Quds Force speaks during a ceremony on the occasion of first…
Gen. Esmail Ghaani, head of Iran's Quds Force, speaks during a ceremony marking the approaching anniversary of death of his predecessor, Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 1, 2021.

Soleimani's replacement, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, said at the ceremony that Iran was not afraid of confronting ``powers,'' again without naming the U.S. He also warned that ``freedom seekers'' within the U.S. could retaliate for the attack that killed Soleimani, telling America that ``inside your own home, there might be those who want to respond to the crime that you committed.''

The head of Iran's judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi, said those who had a role in Soleimani's killing would not be able to ``escape law and justice,'' even a U.S. president.

Also, Iran's Foreign Ministry tweeted that Iran would not rest until perpetrators of Soleimani's killing were brought to justice.

``By committing a craven act of terror against Gen. Soleimani, the US violated int'l law & the UN Charter in a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty,'' said a post on the ministry's Twitter account. ``The US' lawlessness in full show. #Iran won't rest until bringing those responsible to justice.''

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday that Washington would bear responsibility for the consequences of any possible ``adventure'' in the region. His comments came during a call with his Kuwaiti counterpart, according to the ministry's website.

Already, America has conducted B-52 bomber flyovers and sent a nuclear submarine into the Persian Gulf over what Trump administration officials described as the possibility of an Iranian attack on the anniversary of Soleimani's killing.

Strategic calculations on both sides have been complicated by the political transition in Washington to President-elect Joe Biden's administration, which may seek new paths in dealing with Iran.

Related Stories

FILE - United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.
VOA News on Iran
UN Rights Chief Condemns Iranian Execution of Child Offender
At least 84 more child offenders are understood to be on Iran’s death row
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 08:13 AM
Undated image of Iranian Azerbaijani Turk rights activist Ali Azizi, who was sentenced by a court in northwestern Iran's Tabriz to an effective 5-year prison term on Dec. 26, 2020 for his peaceful advocacy of linguistic rights for Iran's Azerbaijani Turk ethnic minority. (VOA Persian)
VOA News on Iran
Source: Iran Sentences Azerbaijani Turk Rights Activist to Prison
Ali Azizi given 5-year sentence on charges of spreading anti-government propaganda and membership in illegal group, source tells VOA Persian Service
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 08:21 PM
Iran's Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian attends a joint press conference with Russia's Minister of North Caucasus Affairs in…
VOA News on Iran
Iran's Energy Minister Visits Iraq After Slashing Natural Gas Exports
Electricity crisis comes amid tensions between Iraq's Prime Minister Kadhimi and pro-Iranian militias accused of firing rockets at US embassy
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Tue, 12/29/2020 - 09:51 PM
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects the damage outside the Zawraa park in the capital Baghdad, Nov. 18, 2020, after volley of rockets slammed into the Iraqi capital breaking a month-long truce on attacks against the U.S. embassy.
Extremism Watch
Iran-Backed Iraqi Militants Deny Involvement in US Embassy Attack
Experts say armed Shi’ite groups fear retaliation from outgoing Trump administration
Namo Abdulla
By Namo Abdulla
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 02:31 PM
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects the damage outside the Zawraa park in the capital Baghdad, Nov. 18, 2020, after volley of rockets slammed into the Iraqi capital breaking a month-long truce on attacks against the U.S. embassy.
Extremism Watch
Iran-Backed Iraqi Militants Deny Involvement in US Embassy Attack
Experts say armed Shi’ite groups fear retaliation from outgoing Trump administration
Namo Abdulla
By Namo Abdulla
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 02:31 PM
