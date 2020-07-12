Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash

Iran claims “human error” was responsible for the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane earlier this year that killed all 176 people on board.

The Iranian Civil Aviation authority said late Saturday, “A failure occurred due to a human error in following the procedure” for aligning the radar.

The misalignment caused a “107-degree error” in the system, Iran said.

On the same night of the plane downing, Iran had launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iran.

The attack was in response to the killing of one of Iran’s top generals in a U.S. missile strike in Iraq.