VOA News on Iran

Iran Rejects 'Baseless' US Comments on Aid to Venezuela

By Associated Press
May 02, 2020 09:34 PM
People stand close to their vehicles as they wait in line to fill up their vehicles with gasoline in Caracas, Venezuela,…
FILE - People stand close to their vehicles as they wait in line to fill them up with gasoline in Caracas, Venezuela, April 11, 2020.

TEHRAN, IRAN - Iran on Saturday denounced recent U.S. allegations that it was providing covert aid to help Venezuela overcome gas shortages as "baseless" without directly addressing them.  

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week said "multiple aircraft" belonging to Iran's Mahan Air had transferred "unknown support" to Venezuela's government. He called for a halt to the flights and for other countries to bar overflights by Mahan Air.  

The Associated Press reported last month that Mahan Air was delivering key chemical components used for producing gasoline to help revive an aging refinery in the South American country, which is in the grip of a severe economic crisis.

Venezuela has been suffering from widespread gasoline shortages despite having the world's largest oil reserves.

Both Iran and Venezuela are under heavy U.S. sanctions, and have had close relations for the last two decades.

Iran's Foreign Ministry tweeted that the "baseless comments were made in order to prepare the ground for mounting U.S. pressure on the Venezuelan government."

Another statement said the U.S. intended to "obstruct the Venezuelan government's plan for reviving the country's refineries." The statements did not directly address the allegations or elaborate on the nature of the cooperation between the two countries.

The Trump administration is pursuing a "maximum pressure" campaign aimed at ousting Venezuela's socialist president, Nicolas Maduro, and considers opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation's legitimate leader. The U.S. and a coalition of nearly 60 nations say Maduro clings to power following a 2018 election that critics consider a sham because the most popular opposition politicians were banned from running.

The Trump administration imposed heavy sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Relatives of a victim who died from the new coronavirus, mourn at the gate of a cemetery, in the outskirts of the city of Babol…
VOA News on Iran
Activist: Iran’s Coronavirus Lockdown Fueling Domestic Violence Against Women
In VOA Persian interview, Iran-based activist Shahla Entesari said Iranians have directed pandemic-related stress toward family members, mirroring global phenomenon 
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 18:25
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accompanied by State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, left, speaks at a news conference at the State Department, April 29, 2020, in Washington.
USA
Pompeo: US Will not let Iran Buy Arms when UN Embargo Ends
The move is almost certain to spark opposition from Russia, which has made no secret of its desire to resume conventional weapons sales to Tehran
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 11:41
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran March 22, 2020. Official Khamenei…
Middle East
Iran Arrests Editor, Journalist Over Cartoon Mocking Khamenei
The editor in chief and a social-media administrator of Iran’s semiofficial ILNA news agency were detained last week over a cartoon deemed insulting to the country's leadership
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:50
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks on the second day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany,…
VOA News on Iran
Iran Silent on 12 Iranians Detained by US Despite Pledge to Swap Prisoners Again
Iran has said nothing publicly about 12 Iranian citizens under prosecution or convicted of crimes in US since December prisoner swap and appears to have done little to help them
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 01:21
