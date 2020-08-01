VOA News on Iran

Iran Says it has Detained Leader of US-Based Opposition Group

By RFE/RL
August 01, 2020 09:50 AM
A photo of Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-American broadcaster based in Los Angeles, shared on Wikimedia Commons.
A photo of Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-American broadcaster based in Los Angeles, shared on Wikimedia Commons.

Authorities in Iran say they have arrested a leader of a U.S.-based opposition group for alleged involvement in a 2008 mosque attack in Shiraz that killed 14 people and injured more than 200.

The Intelligence Ministry said on August 1 that it had detained Jamshid Sharmahd of the little-known, California-based Kingdom Assembly of Iran group.

Sharmahd allegedly heads the group's militant wing, which is called Tondar.

Officials said the group is suspected of planning other, unspecified attacks as well.

The Iranian state television report did not say when or where Sharmahd had been detained.

The Kingdom Assembly of Iran is a monarchist group that seeks to overthrow Iran’s Islamist government.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP

