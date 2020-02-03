VOA News on Iran

Iran to Stop Coordinating With Ukraine After Air Traffic Recordings Leaked

By VOA News
February 03, 2020 03:31 PM
FILE PHOTO: Debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, that crashed after taking off from Iran's Imam…
FILE - Debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, that crashed after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, is seen on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, Jan. 8, 2020.

Tehran said Monday that it would stop sharing information with Kyiv about the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner last month, after a Ukrainian TV channel released leaked recordings from Iranian air traffic control.

The recordings, which aired on Ukraine's 1+1 Sunday evening, are of a conversation between two air traffic controllers speaking in Farsi about "the light of a missile" on the plane's route.

Iran denied for days after the plane crash that the jetliner was brought down by one of its missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the recording "proves that the Iranian side knew from the start that our plane was hit by a missile." Iranian authorities presumably would have had access to these records directly following the crash.

On Monday, the head of Iran's investigation team, Hassan Rezaeifar, said that Tehran would stop coordinating with Ukraine on the investigation.

"The technical investigation team of the Ukrainian airline crash, in a strange move, published the secret audio file of the communications of a pilot of a plane that was flying at the same time as the Ukrainian plane," Rezaifar said, according to semiofficial news agency Mehr.

"This action by the Ukrainians led to us not sharing any more evidence with them," he added.

Rezaeifar did not deny that the leaked recordings were authentic.

Iran admitted on January 11 to shooting down the Ukraine International Airlines jet shortly after it took off from Tehran three days earlier, saying its forces mistook the plane for an enemy threat hours after they fired missiles at an Iraqi base that houses U.S. troops. The crash of the Boeing 737 killed all 176 people on board, most of them Iranians and Iranian-Canadians who were flying to Kyiv en route to Canada, where many had been studying.  

In the three days following the crash, Iranian state media reported that officials blamed it on mechanical problems with the plane. They also cited government denials of Western news reports that said Western intelligence agencies had evidence of Iranian forces downing the jet.
 

Related Stories

Mourners attend a vigil in memory of Iranian student Amir Moradi, who was killed in the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane…
The Americas
Canada, Iran at Odds Over who Should Analyze Downed Plane's Black Boxes
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, which lost 57 of the 176 people killed in the crash, said Iran did not have the ability to read the data and he demanded the cockpit and flight recorders should be sent to France; Kyiv wants the recorders sent to Ukraine
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 12:19
General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take…
VOA News on Iran
Ukraine Asks Iran for Downed Plane's Data Recorders
Iran accidentally shot down the plane last week, killing 176 people
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/15/2020 - 07:47
People gather for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amrikabir University
VOA News on Iran
Iranian Protests Reported After IRGC Admits Responsibility for Downed Plane
In Tehran, protesters gather near universities and call for resignation of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, chanting, 'Death to dictator!'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/11/2020 - 20:45
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
VOA News on Iran

Iran to Stop Coordinating With Ukraine After Air Traffic Recordings Leaked

FILE PHOTO: Debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, that crashed after taking off from Iran's Imam…
Middle East

Saudi Foreign Minister Doesn’t Want US Troops to Leave Iraq

U.S. Soldiers stand near the site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad…
VOA News on Iran

Ukraine: Recordings Show Iran Knew Jetliner Hit by Missile

General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take…
Middle East

Japanese Warship Heads For Gulf Of Oman to Help Ensure Energy Supplies

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at his ministry's headquarters in Tokyo Friday, Jan. 10,…
VOA News on Iran

EU Foreign-Policy Chief to Visit Iran

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell talks to reporters at the European parliament, Jan.14, 2020 in Strasbourg, eastern France.