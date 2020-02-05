VOA News on Iran

Iran Will Back Palestinian Armed Groups as Much as It Can, Leader Says 

By Reuters
February 05, 2020 03:31 PM
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers Friday prayers sermon, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 17, 2020. Official…
FILE - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers Friday prayers in Tehran, Jan. 17, 2020.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can, Iran's supreme leader said Wednesday, urging Palestinians to confront a U.S. plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace. 

"We believe that Palestinian armed organizations will stand and continue resistance and the Islamic Republic sees supporting Palestinian groups as its duty," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech carried on his website. 

"So it will support them however it can and as much as it can, and this support is the desire of the Islamic system and the Iranian nation." 

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a U.S. plan last month that would set up a Palestinian state with strict conditions but allow Israel to take over long-contested Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian leaders have rejected it as biased toward Israel. 

Trump's plan is to the detriment of America, and Palestinians should confront the deal by forcing Israelis and Americans out through jihad, Khamenei said, according to his official website. 

Drone, missile strikes

Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States after top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, prompting the Islamic Republic to retaliate with a missile attack against a U.S. base in Iraq days later. 

Separately, Khamenei called for a high turnout in parliamentary elections on February 21, broadly seen as a gauge of support for authorities after all-out war with the United States almost broke out last month. 

"It's possible that someone doesn't like me but if they like Iran they must come to the ballot box," Khamenei said, according to his official website, noting that the elections could help solve Iran's international problems. 

Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lashed out at hardliners over the mass disqualification of candidates for the election. Iran's economy has been battered after Trump pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, attends a news conference in London, Britain June 28, 2019…
Middle East
US Official: Administration Could Mediate Talks Between Israelis, Palestinians
Brian Hook, US special representative for Iran, also urges Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to come to the table, saying 'It's the best opportunity he's going to get.'
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 21:20
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally protesting a newly established settlement near the West Bank village of Kufr Malik, East of Ramallah, Aug. 16, 2019.
Middle East
Palestinians Face Mounting Barriers to Peaceful Protest
More than 50 years after occupying the West Bank, Israel is still systematically denying Palestinians civil rights, including the right to gather, Human Rights Watch said in a report released last month
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/05/2020 - 07:11
Palestinian boys carry bottles of water in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, Oct. 23, 2019.
Middle East
More Than 2 Million Palestinians in Occupied Territories Face Humanitarian Crisis
United Nations reports more than two million Palestinians in occupied territories are facing humanitarian crisis, and $348 million is urgently needed to provide life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 12/22/2019 - 12:42
FILE - Israeli soldiers detain a local Palestinian cameraman during clashes with Palestinians in the village of Tuqu, near Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jan. 25, 2019.
Middle East
Human Rights Watch: Israel Should Allow Palestinians Freedom of Expression
A new report says Palestinians should be able to speak out, report news and be politically active; Israel rejects the report
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Tue, 12/17/2019 - 14:55
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
VOA News on Iran

Iran Will Back Palestinian Armed Groups as Much as It Can, Leader Says 

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers Friday prayers sermon, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 17, 2020. Official…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Iran-Linked Hackers Pose as Journalists in Email Scam

The building of Germany's international broadcaster Deutsche Welle is pictured in Berlin, Germany, January 30, 2020. Picture…
USA

2 Iranian Students Heading to Boston Colleges Challenge Removal From US

FILE - Protesters stand outside a federal courthouse where a hearing was scheduled for Northeastern University student Shahab Dehghani, in Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 21, 2020. Dehghani arrived on a flight into Boston but was detained and deported.
VOA News on Iran

Iran to Execute Alleged Spy who Gave Nuclear Secrets to CIA

Iran's Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili gives a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Iran said…
VOA News on Iran

Iran’s Mahan Air Continues China Flights for Days After Ban, Upsetting Some Iranians

A Mahan Air plane takes off in this undated photo published by Iran's Mehr News Agency.