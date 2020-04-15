VOA News on Iran

Iranian Vessels Come Dangerously Close to US Military Ships

By Reuters
April 15, 2020 08:48 PM
This photo obtained from the US Navy on April 15, 2020, shows Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels…
This photo obtained from the U.S. Navy on April 15, 2020, shows Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels conducting unsafe actions against U.S. military ships. The US says 11 Iranian vessels harassed U.S. ships in the Gulf.

WASHINGTON - Eleven vessels from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came dangerously close to U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. military said on Wednesday, calling the moves "dangerous and provocative."

While such interactions had occurred occasionally a few years ago, they had stopped in recent years, and this incident came at a time of increased tensions between the two countries.

According to the statement, the Iranian vessels approached six U.S. military ships while they were conducting integration operations with Army helicopters in international waters.

At one point, the Iranian vessels came within 10 yards of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Maui.

The U.S. ships issued several warnings through bridge-to-bridge radio, blasts from the ships' horns and long-range acoustic noisemaker devices.

The Iranian ships left after about an hour, the statement added.

There was no mention of the incident in Iranian media.

"The IRGCN's dangerous and provocative actions increased the risk of miscalculation and collision, [and] were not in accordance with the internationally recognized Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea," the U.S. military's statement said.

Tensions between Iran and the United States increased earlier this year after the United States killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in a drone strike in Iraq.

Iran retaliated on January 8 with a rocket attack on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base where U.S. forces were stationed. No U.S. troops were killed or faced immediate bodily injury, but more than 100 were later diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.

Earlier this month President Donald Trump said that Iran or its proxies planned a sneak attack on U.S. targets in Iraq, and warned they would pay a "very heavy price."

Maritime security sources said on Wednesday that a Hong Kong-flagged tanker was briefly detained in Iran after armed Iranian guards in speedboats directed the vessel into its waters while it was sailing through the Gulf of Oman.

The sources said the SC Taipei chemical tanker had been sailing in international waters on Tuesday when it was stopped.  

Related Stories

Undated image shared on social media of Tehran's Evin prison, where some Iranian Baha'is have been detained in recent years for activities linked to practicing their faith.
VOA News on Iran
Baha'i Leader: Iran Keeping Up to 100 Baha'is in Prisons Under Virus Threat
In VOA Persian interview, Baha’i International Community chief envoy to UN in New York said 50 to 100 Iranian Baha’is remain in Iran’s crowded, unhygienic prison compounds
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 01:18
FILE - In this March 24, 2020 file photo, workers spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on a street…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Amnesty: Iran Joins Syria, Egypt in Seeing Prison Unrest Linked to Coronavirus
London-based rights group cites ‘credible’ sources indicating Iranian security forces have killed dozens of protesting inmates in recent weeks
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 22:56
Men, some in protective gear, bury a coronavirus victim at a cemetery outside Tehran, Iran, March 30, 2020.
VOA News on Iran
Amnesty: More than 30 Inmates Killed in Iran Coronavirus Riots
Thousands of inmates in at least eight prisons have staged protests in recent days over fears about potentially contracting the virus while incarcerated, sparking 'deadly responses' from prison officers and security forces, Amnesty International says
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 11:03
Iranian teachers union leader Ali Akbar Baghani told VOA Persian in an April 6, 2020 interview that Iran's education system face
VOA News on Iran
Iranian Teacher Activist: Iran’s Schools Face Huge Problems When Classes Resume 
In VOA Persian interview, Iranian teacher unionist Ali Akbar Baghani says students risk virus exposure if forced back to classrooms, face inability to connect to online classes
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 20:35
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
VOA News on Iran

Iranian Vessels Come Dangerously Close to US Military Ships

This photo obtained from the US Navy on April 15, 2020, shows Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels…
VOA News on Iran

Baha'i Leader: Iran Keeping Up to 100 Baha'is in Prisons Under Virus Threat

Undated image shared on social media of Tehran's Evin prison, where some Iranian Baha'is have been detained in recent years for activities linked to practicing their faith.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Amnesty: Iran Joins Syria, Egypt in Seeing Prison Unrest Linked to Coronavirus

FILE - In this March 24, 2020 file photo, workers spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on a street…
Middle East

Iraq Appoints Third PM-Designate, After Second Withdraws

Iraq's President Barham Salih instrcuts newly appointed Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad, Iraq April 9, 2020. The…
VOA News on Iran

Amnesty: More than 30 Inmates Killed in Iran Coronavirus Riots

Men, some in protective gear, bury a coronavirus victim at a cemetery outside Tehran, Iran, March 30, 2020.