VOA News on Iran

Iranian Warship Sinks in Gulf of Oman

By VOA News
June 02, 2021 06:16 AM
This image made from a video released on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 by Asriran.com, shows smoke rising from Iran's navy support…
This image made from a video released on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 by Asriran.com, shows smoke rising from Iran's navy support ship Kharg in the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian state media reported Wednesday the largest warship in the country’s navy caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman. 

The reports said the support ship Kharg went down near the port of Jask, and that all of the crew members on board were safely evacuated. 

There was no word on how the fire started. 

The Kharg was one of Iran’s few ships capable of replenishing other ships while at sea. 

Last year, an Iranian naval vessel mistakenly hit another with a missile during a training exercise near Jask, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others. 

Two crew members died in 2018 when an Iranian navy destroyer hit a breakwater and sank in the Caspian Sea. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
VOA News on Iran

Iranian Warship Sinks in Gulf of Oman

This image made from a video released on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 by Asriran.com, shows smoke rising from Iran's navy support…
Middle East

UN Watchdog: Access to Key Iranian Data Lacking Since February 23

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, July 10, 2019.
VOA News on Iran

Iran Says Progress Made in Nuclear Talks But Issues Remain

FILE PHOTO: Police stand outside a hotel where a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, is held in Vienna, Austria,
Middle East

French National Awaits Trial in Iran on Spying, Propaganda Charges

An undated handout picture obtained from Saeid Dehghan's Twitter account, the lawyer of Benjamin Briere, a French man arrested…
VOA News on Iran

Iranian Tanker Seized by Indonesia Is Released After 4 Months

In this undated photo released by Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA), a BAKAMLA ship escorts Iranian-flagged tanker…