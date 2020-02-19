VOA News on Iran

Iran's FM Says His Meeting With US Senator Spooked Trump

By Associated Press
February 19, 2020 08:50 AM
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks on the second day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 15, 2020.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks on the second day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 15, 2020.

TEHRAN, IRAN - Iran’s foreign minister said Wednesday that he believes his recent meeting with a U.S. senator had spooked the Trump administration because it was an opportunity to talk directly to “the American nation.”

Mohammad Javad Zarif met last week with Sen. Chris Murphy on the sidelines of an international security conference in Germany. The Connecticut Democrat defended the meeting on Tuesday after his actions were questioned in conservative media, and as President Donald Trump suggested they may have violated U.S. law. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped anyone who meets with Zarif would be reflecting the U.S. position with Iran.

“Trump and Pompeo are afraid of a senator hearing facts from the Iranian foreign minister,” Zarif said, speaking to reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting. He said this wasn’t his first face-to-face chat with an American lawmaker in the last 20 years. It was not immediately clear which senators he’d met with.

Murphy said meeting Zarif was important because it is “dangerous not to talk to one’s enemies,” adding: “I have no delusions about Iran — they are our adversary.”

Tehran and Washington came close to an open conflict in January, when a U.S. drone strike in Iraq killed Iran’s top general. Iran retaliated with missile strikes on a base housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Tensions have been escalating steadily since 2018, when Trump pulled the U.S. out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. The Trump administration reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran as part of its “maximum pressure campaign” on the Islamic republic.

On hearing of Saturday’s meeting, Trump said it sounded as though Murphy had violated an obscure, little-used federal law known as the Logan Act, which bars private citizens from conducting official diplomacy.

Pompeo said the U.S. has long designated Iran a state sponsor of terrorism, and pointed out Iran’s recent accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger jet over Tehran. Pompeo has criticized other Americans for meeting with Zarif, including his immediate predecessor, John Kerry.

USA
Pompeo Heads to Saudi Arabia to Talk Iran, Other Key Issues
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Riyadh on Wednesday at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East. Some issues on the agenda include tensions with Iran, the Trump administration's Mideast peace plan, the ongoing war in Yemen and human rights issues. VOA’s Ardita Dunellari reports the meetings take place at a time when both countries are recalibrating their approach to open regional matters and to their bilateral relations.
By Ardita Dunellari
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 05:44
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, right, meets with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Feb…
VOA News on Iran
Snubbed by Gulf, Lebanon's PM Diab Hosts Iranian Official
The heavily armed Hezbollah, an ally of Iran, is a main backer of Diab's Cabinet, which took office last month after efforts failed to strike a deal with Saad al-Hariri, a traditional Western ally
By Reuters
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 12:54
Map of Iran
VOA News on Iran
Iranian Accused of Violating US Sanctions Returns Home From Germany
Ahmad Khalili flew home with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had been in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, Iranian state TV quoted spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying
By Reuters
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 10:25
