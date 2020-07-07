VOA News on Iran

IRNA: Explosion Near Iran’s Capital Kills 2, Damages Factory

By Reuters
July 07, 2020 09:11 AM
Map of Iran

DUBAI - Two people were killed in an explosion at a factory in the south of Tehran, state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday, in the latest in a series of fires and explosions, some of which have hit sensitive sites.   

"Human error was the cause of the blast in a factory... Two people were killed and three others were injured," said local official Amin Babai, adding that the explosion happened in "an industrial zone" at Baqershahr near Tehran.   

"The explosion that was caused by some workers' negligent handling of oxygen tanks.... was so powerful that the walls of a factory nearby were also totally destroyed."   

Last Thursday, a fire broke out at a ground level building at Iran's underground Natanz facility, the centerpiece of Iran's uranium enrichment program, which the authorities said had caused significant damage.   

Also last week, 19 people were killed in an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of Tehran, which an official said was caused by a gas leak.  

On June 26, an explosion occurred east of Tehran near the Parchin military and weapons development base that authorities said was caused by a leak at a gas storage facility in an area outside the base. 

 

 

Related Stories

Iraqi women gather at the scene where Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al…
Middle East
UN Drone Strike Report Calls US Attack on Iranian General 'Arbitrary Killing'
Report says neither US nor Iran properly justified January attacks as self defense
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 05:34
This photo released July 2, 2020, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows a building after it was damaged by a fire, at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, some 320 kilometers south of the capital Tehran.
Middle East
Fire at Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility Caused Significant Damage, Spokesman Says
Some Iranian officials have said fire may have been caused by cyber sabotage
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 07/05/2020 - 16:54
This photo released Thursday, July 2, 2020, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows a building after it was damaged by…
VOA News on Iran
Iran Threatens Retaliation After What it Calls Possible Cyberattack on Nuclear Site
Iran published a photo of a one-story brick building with its roof and walls partly burned
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 22:20
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
VOA News on Iran

IRNA: Explosion Near Iran’s Capital Kills 2, Damages Factory

Map of Iran
Middle East

Iraqi Expert on Armed Groups Shot Dead in Baghdad

Security forces stand guard at the assassination scene of Hisham al-Hashimi, in Zeyouneh area, Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, July, 7,…
Middle East

Fire at Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility Caused Significant Damage, Spokesman Says

This photo released July 2, 2020, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows a building after it was damaged by a fire, at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, some 320 kilometers south of the capital Tehran.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Iran Records Highest Daily Death Toll from COVID-19

People wearing protective face masks walk in a street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, June 28, 2020.
VOA News on Iran

Fire Breaks Out at Iranian Power Plant

A view of a damage building after a fire broke out at Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan, Iran, July 2, 2020. Atomic…