VOA News on Iran

Masked Gunmen Kill Local Commander of Iran's Security Forces

By Associated Press
January 22, 2020 09:41 AM
A woman walks past of a mural depicting members of Iran's Basij volunteer paramilitary force, in downtown Tehran, Iran,…
FILE - A woman walks past of a mural depicting members of Iran's Basij volunteer paramilitary force, in downtown Tehran, Jan. 3, 2018.

TEHRAN - Masked gunmen on Wednesday ambushed and killed the local commander of a paramilitary security force in southwestern Iran, an associate of Iran's top general recently killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The slain commander, Abdolhossein Mojaddami, headed the Basij forces, a paramilitary wing of the Revolutionary Guard used for internal security and other tasks, in the town of Darkhoein. He was gunned down in front of his home in the town in the country's oil rich Khuzestan province.

Two gunmen on a motorcycle, armed with an assault rifle and a hunting rifle, ambushed Mojaddami, IRNA reported. Other Iranian media said the gunmen's faces were covered with masks and that four shots were fired.

The case is under investigation and a motive was not immediately clear, but Basij units had been involved in violent clashes with demonstrators in the area in November in which many protesters were injured and killed. Amnesty International has reported that more than 300 people were killed in the unrest across the country, though Iran has not announced a death toll.

Mojaddami's killing is seen another blow to the Revolutionary Guard, following the death of top general Qasse m Soleimani earlier this month in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq. Mojaddami was described by IRNA as an associated of Soleimani, who was the head of the Quds forces, the foreign wing of the Guard.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 5, 2019.
Middle East
Iran Says It Will Quit Non-Proliferation Treaty if Case Goes to UN
Tehran says if European countries refer the NPT to the UN Security Council over a nuclear agreement, the move would overturn diplomacy in its confrontation with the West
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 10:02
Mourners attend a vigil in memory of Iranian student Amir Moradi, who was killed in the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane…
The Americas
Canada, Iran at Odds Over who Should Analyze Downed Plane's Black Boxes
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, which lost 57 of the 176 people killed in the crash, said Iran did not have the ability to read the data and he demanded the cockpit and flight recorders should be sent to France; Kyiv wants the recorders sent to Ukraine
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 12:19
Coffins of four Iranian victims of the downing by Iran of a Ukrainian airliner are seen during the victims' funeral in Hamadan, Iran, Jan. 16, 2020.
Middle East
Iran Considers Dual Nationals оn Downed Ukrainian Plane to Be Iranians
Many of the 176 who perished in the disaster were Iranians with dual citizenship, which is not recognized by Tehran; Canada had 57 citizens on board, many of whom were Canadian Iranians
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 13:07
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
VOA News on Iran

Masked Gunmen Kill Local Commander of Iran's Security Forces

A woman walks past of a mural depicting members of Iran's Basij volunteer paramilitary force, in downtown Tehran, Iran,…
Student Union

Iranian Student Denied Re-Entry to US

Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein, 24, an undergrad at Northeastern University, was denied reentry to the U.S. Jan. 20, 2020.
The Americas

Canada, Iran at Odds Over who Should Analyze Downed Plane's Black Boxes

Mourners attend a vigil in memory of Iranian student Amir Moradi, who was killed in the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane…
VOA News on Iran

Iranian Aviation Authorities Say Military Shot 2 Missiles at Ukrainian Plane

This image taken from a video on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 and provided by Nariman Gharib shows an object said to be the Ukrainian…
Middle East

Iran Considers Dual Nationals оn Downed Ukrainian Plane to Be Iranians

Coffins of four Iranian victims of the downing by Iran of a Ukrainian airliner are seen during the victims' funeral in Hamadan, Iran, Jan. 16, 2020.