NATO Moving Some Personnel Out of Iraq Over Safety Concerns

By Reuters
January 07, 2020 02:59 PM
A man stands outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 6, 2020.

BRUSSELS - NATO is moving some of its trainers out of Iraq, a NATO official said Tuesday, following fears of a regional conflagration in the wake of a U.S. drone strike on Iran's top military commander last week.

"We are taking all precautions necessary to protect our people. This includes the temporary repositioning of some personnel to different locations both inside and outside of Iraq," a NATO official told Reuters.

The NATO Iraq mission, made up of several hundred trainers, advisers and support staff from both countries of the 29-member alliance and non-NATO partner countries, includes military and civilian personnel.
 

Reuters
