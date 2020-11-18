VOA News on Iran

In New Iran Sanctions, US Targets Khamenei-Controlled Foundation

By VOA News
November 18, 2020 06:42 PM
In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali…
FILE - In this picture released by his office's website, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sits prior to an address to the nation on state television, in Tehran, Iran, March 22, 2020.

The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on Iran, specifically targeting an organization founded by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The U.S. Treasury said in a statement it was blacklisting economic conglomerate Bonyad Mostazafan.

“Bonyad Mostazafan is ostensibly a charitable organization charged with providing benefits to the poor and oppressed. Its holdings are expropriated from the Iranian people and are used by the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to enrich his office, reward his political allies and persecute the regime’s enemies,” the Treasury said.

The sanctions target 10 individuals and 50 subsidiaries of the foundation in sectors including mining and finance, freezing many of their U.S. assets.

Wednesday’s sanctions were the latest move in the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

Since his election in 2016, U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn from the Iran nuclear agreement signed in 2015 by former President Barack Obama and imposed tough sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.

The United States and Iran began 2020 on the verge of war. The January 3 U.S.-targeted killing of revered Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, whom Washington accused of masterminding numerous attacks in the region, sparked fury in Tehran.

It retaliated with missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq. No U.S. service personnel were killed, and conflict was averted, but Trump kept up the pressure.
 

Undated image of Iranian chess prodigy Alireza Firouzja, who won the Iranian Chess Championship at age 12 and earned the grandmaster title at the age of 14. (Courtesy photo)
VOA News on Iran
Iran Risks World Chess Ban Unless It Backs Competing With Israelis
In VOA interview, International Chess Federation VP Nigel Short says Iran will be suspended if it fails to comply with governing body's impending resolution 
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 09:02 PM
In this file handout photo taken Nov. 6, 2019, and released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization shows the interior of the Fordo Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, in northern Iran.
Middle East
UN Agency: Iran Uranium Stockpile Still Violates Nuclear Deal
According to a confidential document distributed to member countries Iran as of November 2 had a stockpile of 2,442.9 kilograms, exceeding the allowable amount by more than 2 metric tons
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 05:59 PM
A man walks past the Mahshahr petrochemical plant in Khuzestan province,1032 km (641 miles) southwest of Tehran, September 28,…
USA
US Sanctions Target 11 Entities, 5 People for Violating Iran Sanctions
In addition to announcement by State, Treasury departments, DOJ unseals forfeiture filings for refined petroleum, weapons
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 06:27 PM
U.S. sanctions on Iran
2020 USA Votes
Will US Policy on Iran Change After Election?
Since his election in 2016, President Donald Trump has withdrawn from Iran nuclear agreement signed in 2015 by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and imposed tough sanctions that have crippled Iranian economy
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 02:37 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
