VOA News on Iran

Reuters: Iran Suspends Executions of 3 Protesters 

By Reuters
July 19, 2020 11:56 AM
From right to left: Amirhossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi and Saeed Tamjidi who have been sentenced to death in connection with acts of arson that took place during protests in November 2019.
From right to left: Amirhossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi and Saeed Tamjidi who have been sentenced to death in connection with acts of arson that took place during protests in Nov. 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Amnesty International)

The Iranian judiciary has suspended the executions of three men linked to anti-government protests in November, one of their attorneys, Babak Paknia, said on Sunday. 

Rights activists had said the death sentences were aimed at intimidating future protesters. 

With hardship mounting because of U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, Iran’s clerical rulers have been trying to prevent a revival of anti-government protests that took place in November last year, when hundreds are believed to have been killed in the worst street violence since the 1979 revolution. 

Photos received by VOA Persian, appearing to show Iranians staging an anti-government protest in the southwestern city of Behbahan on July 16, 2020.

Last Thursday, security forces fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the southwestern city of Behbahan, witnesses said, who were protesting against the economic problems but also the death sentences against the three men. 

The Farsi hashtag "Don't execute" was tweeted millions of times last week. 

In a rare acknowledgement of popular dissent, government spokesman Ali Rabiei wrote a commentary in Saturday's Iran newspaper, saying that the tweets were "a civil action by citizens [trying] to be heard." 

 

Related Stories

Nurses take a sample from Parham, a 7-year-old, to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a hospital, in Tehran, Iran, July 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Iranian Health Officials Play down President's Figure of 25 Million People Infected
Health officials say the figure was based on serological blood tests that measure exposure to the illness and that cannot be relied on to show the current state of disease
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 07/19/2020 - 09:44
FILE - A Turkish Airlines plane prepares to take off at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, May 15, 2013.
Europe
Turkey Suspends Flights to Iran, Afghanistan Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 
Iranian Presiden Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that 25 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus in Iran, although health officials later sought to play down the estimate
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 07/19/2020 - 09:28
Photos received by VOA Persian, appearing to show Iranians staging an anti-government protest in the southwestern city of Behbah
VOA News on Iran
Iranians Angered by Faltering Economy Stage Rare Protest
A review of images sent to VOA Persian appears to show Iranians chanting anti-government slogans in the streets of Behbahan in Iran’s Khuzestan province Thursday night
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 22:46
Masih Alinejad
Press Freedom
US, VOA Denounce Iran’s 8-Year Prison Term for VOA Persian TV Host’s Brother
US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook and VOA managers blast Iran for Wednesday’s sentencing of Masih Alinejad’s brother Alireza, calling it an effort to intimidate her
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 01:27
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
VOA News on Iran

Reuters: Iran Suspends Executions of 3 Protesters 

From right to left: Amirhossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi and Saeed Tamjidi who have been sentenced to death in connection with acts of arson that took place during protests in November 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Iranian Health Officials Play down President's Figure of 25 Million People Infected

Nurses take a sample from Parham, a 7-year-old, to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a hospital, in Tehran, Iran, July 8, 2020.
Europe

Turkey Suspends Flights to Iran, Afghanistan Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 

FILE - A Turkish Airlines plane prepares to take off at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, May 15, 2013.
VOA News on Iran

Iranians Angered by Faltering Economy Stage Rare Protest

Photos received by VOA Persian, appearing to show Iranians staging an anti-government protest in the southwestern city of Behbah
Middle East

Internet Disrupted in Iran Province As Police Disperse Rally

People wearing protective face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus walk through the Nasr Shopping Center in…