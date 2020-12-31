VOA News on Iran

Source: Iran Sentences Azerbaijani Turk Rights Activist to Prison

By Michael Lipin, Ramin Haghjoo
December 31, 2020 08:21 PM
Undated image of Iranian Azerbaijani Turk rights activist Ali Azizi, who was sentenced by a court in northwestern Iran's Tabriz to an effective 5-year prison term on Dec. 26, 2020 for his peaceful advocacy of linguistic rights for Iran's Azerbaijani Turk ethnic minority. (VOA Persian)
Undated image of Iranian Azerbaijani Turk rights activist Ali Azizi, who was sentenced by a court in Iran's Tabriz to an effective 5-year prison term on Dec. 26, 2020 for his advocacy of linguistic rights for Iran's Azerbaijani Turk ethnic minority.

WASHINGTON - Iran has sentenced a rights activist from its Azerbaijani Turk ethnic minority to an effective five-year prison term for his peaceful campaign against discrimination of his minority group by the Islamist rulers of the Persian-majority nation, according to a knowledgeable source.

In a Wednesday interview with VOA Persian from Iran, the source familiar with the situation of activist Ali Azizi said a Revolutionary Court in the northwestern city of Tabriz handed the sentence to Azizi in a Saturday ruling verbally communicated to Azizi’s lawyer, Asghar Mohammadi. The source said the activist received a five-year sentence for alleged membership in an illegal Azerbaijani Turk rights group and a one-year sentence for allegedly spreading anti-government propaganda.

Under Iranian law, Azizi would serve only the longest of the two sentences, five years, if they are confirmed in the forthcoming appeal stage of the judicial process. The activist remains free on bail at his home in Urmia, the largest city of northwestern Iran’s West Azerbaijan province.

Azizi arrested February 23

The source said Iranian security agents had arrested Azizi in Urmia on February 23 and taken him to Tabriz, capital of neighboring East Azerbaijan province, for interrogation before releasing him on March 25 on a 500 million toman bail, equivalent to $19,000 at the unofficial exchange rate tracked by bonbast.com.

When Azizi and his lawyer attended Azizi’s one-day trial on September 14, the activist rejected the charges against him as fabrications of security agencies, the source said. Azizi also denied any contact with the Azerbaijani Turk rights group of which he was accused of being a member, known as the South Azerbaijan National Liberation Front (GAMAC), the source added.

GAMAC has a website and is run by Iranian Azerbaijani Turk activists living in exile in several countries around the world.

Another activist jailed

The source said the Iranian court based its case against Azizi in part on an alleged association between Azizi and another Azerbaijani Turk activist, Abbas Lisani. Iranian authorities have imprisoned Lisani in the northwestern city of Ardabil since January 2019 for his peaceful public advocacy of the linguistic rights of Azerbaijani Turks, Iran’s largest ethnic minority. Azizi also has been involved in such advocacy, but his connection to Lisani is unclear.

Iran’s Azerbaijani Turks number as many as 15 million people, according to a March 2018 report by Britain-based organization Minority Rights Group International (MRG). Iran’s total population is about 85 million, based on a July 2020 estimate in the U.S. CIA World Factbook.

The MRG report said Azerbaijani Turks are concentrated in Iran’s northern provinces of West Azerbaijan, East Azerbaijan, Ardabil and Zanjan. It said most Azerbaijani Turks are Shiite Muslims like Iran’s Persian majority, but they have long resented restrictions imposed on the use of their Turkic dialect by Iranian Shiite clerical rulers.

Language ban violates Article 15

Many of Iran’s Azerbaijani Turks speak a dialect that the Iranian government does not allow to be taught in schools. Azerbaijani Turk activists have criticized the ban, saying it violates Article 15 of Iran’s constitution, which allows for “the use of regional and tribal languages in the press and mass media, as well as for teaching of their literature in schools.”

Iran’s Islamist rulers have long feared that permitting the official use of Turkic dialects in the country could promote separatism among minorities.

Iran’s judiciary filed an additional charge against Azizi in recent months, accusing the activist of “publishing lies” on digital platforms to disturb public order and requiring him to pay an additional $6,000 bail, VOA’s source said. The case was referred to the Tabriz Criminal Court and a trial date has not yet been announced, the source added.

VOA cannot independently verify the judicial actions involving Azizi as it is barred from reporting inside Iran. There has been no recent mention of those actions in Iranian state media.

This article originated in VOA’s Persian Service. Ali Riza Kuluncu of VOA’s Azerbaijani Service contributed from Vancouver, Canada. Click here for the original Persian version of the story.

Related Stories

Images of eight Iranian Baha'is sentenced to prison terms by a court in southern Iran's Bandar Abbas on Dec. 23, 2020. Top from left: Omid Afaghi, Adib Haghpajooh, Mahnaz Jannesar, Arash Rasekhi. Bottom from left: Maral Rasti, Mehrallah Afshar, Nasim Ghanavatian, Farhad Ameri.
VOA News on Iran
Source: Iran Sentences 8 Baha’is to Prison, Other Punishments After ‘Unfair’ Trial
In VOA Persian interview, informed source said a court in southern city of Bandar Abbas sentenced on December 23 the six men and two women to prison terms of one to two years
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Tue, 12/29/2020 - 01:22 AM
Undated image of Iranian activist Mehrdad Bakhtiari, whose nephew Pouya Bakhtiari was killed by Iranian security forces while participating in nationwide anti-government protests in November 2019. (VOA Persian)
VOA News on Iran
Iran Punishes Family of Slain 2019 Protester Again, Hands Uncle 5-Year Suspended Sentence
In VOA Persian interview, informed source said Mehrdad Bakhtiari, uncle of slain protester Pouya Bakhtiari, learned that he received a 5-year suspended sentence on Dec. 16
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 01:55 AM
Navid Afkari grave
VOA News on Iran
Source: Iran Damages Gravesite of Executed Wrestler-Activist in Escalating Harassment of His Family
In VOA Persian interview, source close to wrestler Navid Afkari’s family said authorities in southwestern Iran destroyed two walls around Akfari’s gravesite on Thursday
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 03:47 AM
Michael Lipin
By
Michael Lipin

A multimedia journalist with 20 years of experience as a writer, reporter, copy editor and producer/host of TV & radio shows, Michael Lipin covers foreign policy and international affairs for VOA broadcast and digital platforms. Based in Washington, he is on regular assignments in Israel, where he interviews current and former senior political and military figures about Israel-Iran tensions, and where he covered Israel’s April 2019 Knesset election and the visits of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to Jerusalem, Israel’s U.S.-recognized capital, in 2017 and 2018. From October 2015 to September 2016, Lipin was the co-host for VOA English weekly live TV program “Hashtag VOA,” featuring panel discussions on domestic and international issues trending on social media. Prior to VOA, he worked for TV and radio networks in Hong Kong, including CNN International. Lipin holds a master’s degree in politics, philosophy and economics from Oxford University. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

Default Author Profile
By
Ramin Haghjoo
VOA News on Iran

Source: Iran Sentences Azerbaijani Turk Rights Activist to Prison

Undated image of Iranian Azerbaijani Turk rights activist Ali Azizi, who was sentenced by a court in northwestern Iran's Tabriz to an effective 5-year prison term on Dec. 26, 2020 for his peaceful advocacy of linguistic rights for Iran's Azerbaijani Turk ethnic minority. (VOA Persian)
VOA News on Iran

Iran's Energy Minister Visits Iraq After Slashing Natural Gas Exports

Iran's Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian attends a joint press conference with Russia's Minister of North Caucasus Affairs in…
VOA News on Iran

Source: Iran Sentences 8 Baha’is to Prison, Other Punishments After ‘Unfair’ Trial

Images of eight Iranian Baha'is sentenced to prison terms by a court in southern Iran's Bandar Abbas on Dec. 23, 2020. Top from left: Omid Afaghi, Adib Haghpajooh, Mahnaz Jannesar, Arash Rasekhi. Bottom from left: Maral Rasti, Mehrallah Afshar, Nasim Ghanavatian, Farhad Ameri.
Middle East

Storms Kill 12 Climbers in Iran; Capsized Ship Crew Missing in Persian Gulf

FILE - An aerial view taken from a plane shows clouds moving through the snow-covered peaks of the Alborz mountains in northern Iran, Oct. 18, 2014.
VOA News on Iran

Ten Climbers Killed in Iran After Snowfall; Ship Crew Missing After Storms

A screen grab from footage broadcast on Iranian state tv Irib on December 26, 2020 shows a rescue operation after eight…