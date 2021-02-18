VOA News on Iran

Source: US Informed Israel Ahead of Iran Policy Announcement

By Reuters
February 18, 2021 09:46 PM
Israeli Prime Minister and Defence Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media on the Iranian nuclear issue…
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement on the Iranian nuclear issue at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, Sept. 9, 2019. The Biden administration warned Israel ahead of its Iran nuclear policy announcement on Feb. 18, 2021.

The Biden administration informed Israel in advance that it planned to announce on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about Washington and Tehran returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. 

Biden's aides wanted to avoid blindsiding Israel, Iran's regional arch-foe, over the U.S. plans, which included telling the U.N. Security Council the new administration was rescinding former President Donald Trump's assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September. 

But President Joe Biden did not directly inform Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the shift in U.S.-Iran policy when they spoke for the first time on Wednesday, the source said. 

Netanyahu has made clear he strongly opposes a U.S. return to the nuclear deal with Iran. 

Related Stories

(FILES) A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the…
Middle East
US Says It's Ready for Talks with Iran About Nuclear Deal
Iran reacted coolly to the idea of both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 06:41 PM
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran January 8, 2021. Official Khamenei…
Middle East
Iran's Khamenei Demands 'Action' From Biden to Revive Nuclear Deal
Challenging new US president to take the first step toward a thaw, Iran's supreme leader seeks restoration of Tehran's 2015 pact with world powers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 05:59 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
VOA News on Iran

What Is the JCPOA?

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the…
Middle East

Turkish Arrests Seen Reflecting Strains Between Competitors Ankara, Tehran

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, second right, wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus, speak during a meeting, in Istanbul, Monday, June 15, 2020. The two discussed the bilateral issues and Syria. (Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool)
Middle East

Iran's Khamenei Demands 'Action' From Biden to Revive Nuclear Deal

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran January 8, 2021. Official Khamenei…
VOA News on Iran

Sister: Iranian Political Prisoner’s Health Worsens After Iran Denied him Treatment

Undated image of jailed Iranian dissident Hamed Gharehoghlani, who has been denied medical treatment for severe epilepsy since his July 2020 imprisonment in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia, according to his sister. (VOA Persian)
Middle East

Iran, Russia Start Naval Drill in Indian Ocean

In this photo released Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, by the Iranian army, a Russian warship enters Iranian waters for a joint naval…