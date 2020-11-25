VOA News on Iran

Sources: Iran Raids Homes of 50 Baha’i Families

By Michael Lipin, Ramin Haghjoo
November 25, 2020 08:44 PM
Multiple pictures of Baha'i religious leaders arrested in Iran are seen during a protest at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro…
FILE - Multiple pictures of Baha'i religious leaders arrested in Iran are seen during a protest at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2011.

WASHINGTON - Iran is intensifying its campaign of harassment against its Baha’i religious minority, carrying out what appears to be one of the largest coordinated raids of Baha’i homes in the Islamist-ruled country this year, according to knowledgeable sources.

Iran-based Baha’i sources told VOA's Persian Service that security forces raided the homes of around 50 Baha’i families on Sunday. They said the raids happened in different regions of the country, including the northern cities of Tehran, Karaj and Shahriar, the northern province of Mazandaran and the central province of Isfahan.

Sources said the Iranian agents searched residences and seized personal documents and digital devices such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones. They said the agents also told some of the Baha’is whose homes were raided to report to local intelligence offices.

One source told VOA that when some of the Baha’is went to their local intelligence office, agents asked them to provide lists of their assets and those of their family members, along with explanations of how they obtained the assets. None of the sources reported any arrests.

Speaking to VOA Persian on Wednesday, Diane Alai, the Baha’i International Community’s Geneva-based representative to the United Nations, said her organization’s sources have reported around 20 Iranian Baha’i homes being targeted in Sunday’s raids.

Alai said she was not aware of any other recent cases of so many Baha’i homes being raided simultaneously in multiple Iranian cities. But she said the raids appear to be consistent with a long-running pattern of what she called Iranian government persecution of minority Baha’is.

“Raids by Iranian intelligence agents on Baha’i homes and confiscations of personal items happen regularly throughout Iran,” Alai said.

Iran’s ruling Shiite clerics consider the nation’s estimated 300,000 Baha’is to be heretics with no religion, and routinely arrest them for engaging in faith-related activities, accusing them of national security offenses without disclosing evidence. Most are charged with “propagation” of the Baha’i faith, which authorities consider to be a form of anti-government propaganda.

VOA cannot independently verify its sources’ accounts of raids on Iranian Baha’i homes, as it is barred from reporting inside Iran. Iranian state media have made no mention of the incidents.

But in a Tuesday tweet, U.S. State Department Deputy spokesperson Cale Brown highlighted Sunday's apparent home raids as an example of ongoing persecution of Baha’is in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution.

“The Iranian regime has imprisoned dozens of Baha'is because of their faith and seeks to destroy their institutions and schools,” Brown wrote. “Baha’i prisoners must be released, and their fundamental right of freedom of religion must be respected.”

This article originated in VOA’s Persian Service. Click here for the original Persian version of the story.

Related Stories

In this frame grab from Iranian state television video aired Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, British-Australian academic Kylie Moore…
VOA News on Iran
Iran Swaps Jailed British-Australian Academic for 3 Iranians Held Abroad
Kylie Moore-Gilbert freed after being held for 2 years on espionage charges
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 02:44 PM
Undated image of U.S.-based Iranian-German dissident Jamshid Sharmahd with members of his family. (Courtesy, Sharmahd family)
VOA News on Iran
Iranian-German Dissident Captured by Iran Denied Access to Lawyer, Appears in New Forced Confession, Daughter Tells VOA
In VOA Persian interview, US-based daughter of dissident Jamshid Sharmahd said an Iranian lawyer hired by her family in October has been barred by Iran from meeting her father
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 10:05 AM
A Syrian boy holds the Iranian flag as a truck carrying aid provided by Iran arrives in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor on…
Extremism Watch
Iran Strengthens Military Presence in Eastern Syria
Experts say Iran broadening its presence in Iraq, Syria and beyond
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Mon, 11/23/2020 - 09:12 PM
In this Saturday, July 7, 2019, photo, Iranians take selfie around of the Persian Gulf Martyrs lake, west of Tehran, Iran. A…
Middle East
Iranian Anti-Hijab Activist Could Face 12 Years in Prison if Deported From Turkey 
Nasibeh Shemsai left the Islamic Republic for Turkey and was arrested trying to flee into Spain illegally
Ezel Sahinkaya
By Ezel Sahinkaya
Sat, 11/21/2020 - 08:46 PM
Michael Lipin
By
Michael Lipin
Default Author Profile
By
Ramin Haghjoo
VOA News on Iran

Sources: Iran Raids Homes of 50 Baha’i Families

Multiple pictures of Baha'i religious leaders arrested in Iran are seen during a protest at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro…
VOA News on Iran

Iran Swaps Jailed British-Australian Academic for 3 Iranians Held Abroad

In this frame grab from Iranian state television video aired Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, British-Australian academic Kylie Moore…
VOA News on Iran

Iranian-German Dissident Captured by Iran Denied Access to Lawyer, Appears in New Forced Confession, Daughter Tells VOA

Undated image of U.S.-based Iranian-German dissident Jamshid Sharmahd with members of his family. (Courtesy, Sharmahd family)
VOA News on Iran

Iran Jails Ailing Female Dissident, Husband Says
Undated image of Iranian dissident Shahla Jahanbin, who was arrested and transferred to Tehran's Evin prison on Nov. 14, 2020 to start a 27-month sentence for national security offenses, according to her husband. (VOA Persian)
VOA News on Iran

Iranian Activists Who Celebrated Ancient Persian Ruler’s Birthday Get Long Prison Terms

Ali Sepantamehr