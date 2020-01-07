VOA News on Iran

Stampede at Soleimani Funeral Kills Dozens

By VOA News
Updated January 07, 2020 06:45 AM
Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck
A woman holds a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a airstrike near Baghdad, during a condolence ceremony outside the Embassy of Iran in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 7, 2020.

Iranian state media reported Tuesday a stampede at the funeral for top military commander Qassem Soleimani killed at least 32 people and injured 190 others.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered to honor Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman before his burial, following similar ceremonies this week in Tehran, Qom and Ahvaz.  State media reports said the burial was postponed following the stampede.

Soleimani's killing last week in a U.S. airstrike has sparked fears of a wider conflict as the United States and Iran threatened strong responses to each other's actions.

Earlier Tuesday, the leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, added the latest threats to exact revenge against the United States for the airstrike, which took place outside Baghdad's airport.

U.S. officials have blamed Soleimani for the killings of American troops in Iraq by Iranian-backed forces and accused him of plotting "imminent" new attacks against U.S. personnel in the region, while not publicly disclosing the nature of the threat.

With tensions between the United States and Iran raised, the U.S. has denied Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif a visa to travel to New York for upcoming United Nations meetings.

Following the airstrike, Iran also announced it was further cutting its compliance with the 2015 agreement that restrained its nuclear program.  That prompted U.S. President Donald Trump, who withdrew from the deal and applied new sanctions against Iran, to tweet Monday, "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

Trump also vowed late Sunday that the U.S. will strike "very hard and very fast" at as many as 52 Iranian targets if Iran attacks U.S. personnel or assets.  The number 52 represents the number of Americans Tehran took hostage in 1979 for 444 days.

"They're allowed to kill our people," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "They're allowed to torture and maim our people. They're allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people and we're not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn't work that way."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rebuffed Trump's threat on Monday, tweeting: "Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655. Never threaten the Iranian nation."

 

It was a reference to the U.S. mistakenly shooting down an Iranian passenger jet flying over the Persian Gulf in 1988, killing all 290 people aboard the aircraft. Then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan expressed deep regret over the incident and the U.S. paid nearly $62 million in reparations to the victims' families.

As the threats and counter-threats ricocheted between Tehran and Washington, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged Iran to avoid "further violence and provocations." At an emergency session of NATO's ruling council in Brussels, U.S. officials briefed allies about the drone strike that killed Soleimani.

Stoltenberg said it was a "U.S. decision" to launch the attack, but added that the other 28 NATO countries had longstanding concerns about aggressive Iranian military actions in the Middle East.

In another development, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in Washington. The State Department said Pompeo thanked Al Saud for Riyadh's "continued support" and for "working with the U.S. to counter the threat posed by the Iranian regime."

Speaking to VOA Persian, London-based Iranian dissident and political analyst Alireza Nourizadeh said the demise of Soleimani is welcome news to several of Iran's neighbors.

"Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Lebanon -- they were targets of Soleimani and endured his attacks," Nourizadeh said.

In another VOA Persian interview, former U.S. ambassador to the UAE Barbara Leaf said majority-Sunni Gulf nations Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who long have accused predominantly-Shi'ite Iran of seeking regional hegemony, both have been "muted" in their public responses to the U.S. killing of Soleimani.

"The theme of their comments essentially is, it is time for de-escalation and a political approach to resolving these issues," said Leaf, an analyst at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. "It is safe to say that all Gulf countries as well as Iraqis are extremely anxious about the prospect of an escalation to actual clashes between the U.S. and Iran."

The White House said it will brief the entire 100-member Senate about the drone attack on Wednesday. While Republicans have generally supported Trump's action to take out Soleimani, opposition Democrats have called for publication of U.S. intelligence used by his aides to justify the strike.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Sunday letter to her Democratic colleagues that the House will vote this week on a war powers resolution "to limit the President's military actions regarding Iran."

"It reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days," Pelosi wrote.

She called last week's airstrike "provocative and disproportionate," and said it endangered U.S. troops while escalating tensions with Iran.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump's Republican allies, said the president "did the right thing" and that his national security team is "doing a great job helping President Trump navigate Iranian provocations."

 

VOA Persian's Katherine Ahn and Afshar Sigarchi contributed to this report.

Related Stories

Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone…
VOA News on Iran
Massive Tehran Crowd Mourns Soleimani at His Funeral
US, Iranian officials trade threats over last week's drone attack that killed top Iranian military commander, and possible Tehran retaliation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 07:39
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, file photo, the U.S. Capitol is seen as the sun sets in Washington. Negotiations on a…
VOA News on Iran
Congress Demands Answers from Trump about Soleimani Killing
Two top Senate Democrats call on Trump to immediately declassify the administration's reasoning for the strike on the Iranian official, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, saying there is 'no legitimate justificatio' for keeping the information from the public
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 12:28
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
VOA News on Iran

Stampede at Soleimani Funeral Kills Dozens

Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck
VOA News on Iran

Europe, NATO Urge Restraint as Iran Pledges Revenge for US Attack

Iranian people carry a coffin of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air…
VOA News on Iran

Esper: US Not Withdrawing from Iraq

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a press briefing at Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., December 20, 2019…
VOA News on Iran

US Allies Condemn Trump Threat to Destroy Iranian Cultural Sites

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 3, 2020 US President Donald Trump speaks during a 'Evangelicals for Trump' campaign…
Middle East

Iraqi Forces Trying to Keep Pressure on Islamic State

FILE - An Iraqi soldier walks next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, Jan. 21, 2017.